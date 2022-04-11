Sudanese protesters mark third anniversary of Bashir’s removal

Protesters commemorate ex-leader’s overthrow with protests against the current government that grabbed power after a coup.

Crowds of Sudanese protesters gathered in parts of the capital, Khartoum, and other cities on Monday to mark the third anniversary of former leader Omar al-Bashir’s removal and to protest the prospect of renewed military rule.

Bashir was overthrown after three decades in power by a group of his top generals, who later entered into a power-sharing government with the civilian groups that had led months of protests in 2019.

That arrangement ended on October 25 when the same military leaders, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, staged a coup, which has plunged the country into economic and political turmoil.

“Bashir’s downfall did not mean a final victory for the revolution, because Burhan is a continuation of his regime,” said 38-year-old protester Ahmed Ibrahim.

“We will bring down the military peacefully and democracy is Sudan’s future,” he told the Reuters news agency at a Khartoum protest.

Roads blocked

Protesters blocked main roads, burning tires, banging drums, and chanting revolutionary poems.

Protests against the coup have taken place despite a security crackdown that has killed 94 people and injured thousands, according to independent medics. Security forces have denied targeting civilians.

Khartoum protesters broke their day-long fasts in the street, as they did in major protests last week, and numbers swelled after sunset.

Protests were also seen in other large cities, including Bahri, Omdurman, Port Sudan, Madani, and El Obeid.