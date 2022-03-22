Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: List of key events from day 27

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 27th day, we take a look at the main developments.

Fighting

The focal point is Mariupol, a strategically important southern port that has suffered some of the heaviest bombardment since Russia invaded. Many of its 400,000 residents remain trapped as fighting rages around them.

Russian artillery continues to pound the eastern cities of Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv.

A Ukrainian news outlet is reporting air raid sirens “in almost every region” of the country.

The Pentagon says Russia is boosting air and sea military operations in Ukraine, flying more than 300 missions in the past 24 hours.

Refugees

Nearly 3.5 million people have left Ukraine while 6.5 million people have been displaced internally, the United Nations says. More than 8,000 people were evacuated on Monday.

Sanctions

The European Union cannot agree on whether or how to impose sanctions on Russia’s lucrative energy sector. Germany says the bloc is too dependent on Russian oil for that.

Diplomacy

Peace talks have resumed but there is no sign of significant progress to end the conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he is ready for talks with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin “in any format”.

US-Russia ties are on the brink of collapse, Russia’s foreign ministry says, summoning the US ambassador after Biden called Putin a “war criminal”.

The UN General Assembly is expected to vote again this week on a motion criticising Russia for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Facebook, Instagram ban

A Russian court has banned Facebook and Instagram as “extremist”, part of the Kremlin’s sweeping efforts to censor news about the war.

