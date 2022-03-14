Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: List of key events from day 19

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 19th day, we take a look at the main developments.

These are the key events so far on Monday, March 14. Get the latest updates here.

Russia-Ukraine talks resume

Talks between the two sides are to resume on Monday by videoconference, according to Ukrainian negotiators and the Kremlin, after both sides hailed progress at earlier rounds aimed at ending the fighting.

Air raid hits Kyiv apartments

One person is killed and 12 others injured after an air raid on a residential building in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The death toll was revised down from an earlier figure of two dead.

Nearly 2,200 killed in Mariupol

Nearly 2,200 residents of Ukraine’s besieged city of Mariupol have been killed since hostilities began, the local authorities say, raising the toll by almost 1,000 since Wednesday.

Mariupol faces “a worst-case scenario” if the warring parties do not urgently reach a “concrete humanitarian agreement”, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warns.

Zelenskyy warns NATO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned NATO could see member states come under Russian attack if they do not act to impose a no-fly zone over his country. His comments came after at least 35 people were killed in a Russian attack on a military base near the Polish border.

Instagram no longer accessible in Russia

Instagram was inaccessible in Russia on Monday after Moscow accused its parent company Meta of allowing calls for violence against Russians, including the military, on its platforms.

The move comes after Facebook and Twitter were blocked in early March as part of sweeping efforts by Moscow to control information available to Russians about its military operation in Ukraine.

US, China aides to meet amid tensions over Russia

The United States and China are sending top aides to meet in Rome on Monday amid mounting tensions between the two countries over the Russia-Ukraine war, with the US saying Russia has asked China for military equipment to help press its campaign.

China has accused Washington of spreading “disinformation” over Beijing’s role in the Ukraine conflict.

Nearly 2.7 million flee

Almost 2.7 million people have fled the war in Ukraine, more than 100,000 of them in the past 24 hours, the United Nations says. More than half of them have gone to Poland.

Moscow says West wants ‘artificial default’

Russia’s finance ministry accuses foreign countries of trying to force it into an “artificial default” through unprecedented sanctions.

Russia has said it will hit back with its own measures, putting limits on local media and international news sources.

Hundreds held in Russia protests