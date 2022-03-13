Ukraine says more than 5,500 people were evacuated from front-line cities on Sunday.

The ICRC warns residents of Mariupol face a “worst-case scenario” unless Russia and Ukraine reach an agreement to ensure humanitarian access.

Ukraine and Russia will hold a new round of talks by video-conference on Monday, officials have said.

A US journalist has been killed near Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.

2 mins ago (21:25 GMT)

Ukraine, Russia to resume talks

Talks would resume by video-conference, Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and part of the negotiating team, has said.

His statement on Twitter confirmed an earlier statement by Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for the Russian presidency.

38 mins ago (20:49 GMT)

Ukraine says thousands evacuated from front-line cities

Ukraine was able to evacuate more than 5,550 people from front-line cities on Sunday via nine humanitarian corridors, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said.

She said 3,950 people were evacuated from towns and cities in the Kyiv region.

44 mins ago (20:43 GMT)

Fatigued staff ‘stop safety-related repairs’ at Chernobyl

Staff operating radioactive waste facilities at the Chernobyl nuclear plant have stopped carrying out safety-related repairs due to exhaustion, as they have not been relieved since Russia seized the site last month, Ukraine has told the UN nuclear watchdog.

“The Ukrainian regulator informed the IAEA that staff at [Chernobyl] were no longer carrying out repair and maintenance of safety-related equipment, in part due to their physical and psychological fatigue after working non-stop for nearly three weeks,” the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement.

50 mins ago (20:37 GMT)

ICRC issues stark Mariupol warning

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has warned that residents of the besieged port city of Mariupol face a “a worst-case scenario”, unless Russia and Ukraine reach an agreement to ensure their immediate safety and access to humanitarian aid.

Ukrainian authorities say the city has been subject to relentless bombardment since Russian troops surrounded it on March 2. Read the full story here.

