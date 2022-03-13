Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: List of key events from day 18

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 18th day, we take a look at the main developments.

These are the key events so far on Sunday, March 13. Get the latest updates here.

Russia attacks military base in western Ukraine

Russian troops launched multiple air raids on a military training ground outside Ukraine’s western city of Lviv, near the border with Poland, Maxim Kozitsky, head of the Lviv regional administration, said on his verified Facebook page.

Russia says it has destroyed 3,687 Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities

Russian troops have destroyed 3,687 Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities so far, Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying on Sunday.

Zelenskyy threatens supporters of Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has threatened possible collaborators and supporters of Russia in Ukraine, saying in a video address that those tempted by offers from the Russian occupiers were signing their own verdict.



Russia encircling Kyiv

Russian forces advance ever closer to the capital from the north, west and northeast. Russian attacks also destroy an airport in the town of Vasylkiv, south of the city.

Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak says Kyiv is already effectively “under siege” as the army and volunteers prepare to defend the city, street by street.

US authorises $200m military aid

US President Joe Biden authorises $200m in additional military equipment for Ukraine. Washington has already authorised $350m of military equipment – the largest such package in US history.

NATO expects humanitarian situation to worsen

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper he expects the fighting and the humanitarian emergency in Ukraine to further intensify, saying the “coming days are likely to bring even greater distress”.

1,300 Ukrainian troops killed

“Around 1,300” Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since the start of the invasion, President Zelenskyy says, giving the death toll for Ukraine’s forces for the first time. Russia said on March 2 it had lost 498 soldiers. Zelenskyy says it is close to 12,000.

At least 579 Ukrainian civilians have been killed, the United Nations says, stressing that its figures were probably much lower than reality.

Zelenskyy warns of desolation if Russia tries to take Kyiv

Zelenskyy has warned Russian forces they face a fight to the death if they try to occupy the capital as air raid sirens rang off the early morning hours.

Ukraine says Russia plans to control Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA