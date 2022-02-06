Tunisia’s president dissolves top judicial watchdog

Kais Saied’s decision caps months of his sharp criticism of Tunisia’s judges and raises fears about judicial independence.

Tunisian President Kais Saied has dissolved a judicial council that deals with the independence of judges.

Saied – who had dismissed the government and suspended parliament last July – said on Sunday that the Supreme Judicial Council was a thing of the past.

He said he would not allow the judges to act as if they were a state instead of being a function of the state.

The president’s decision on Sunday raises fears about the independence of the judiciary and caps months of his sharp criticism of Tunisia’s judges.

Saied has frequently censured the judiciary’s delay in issuing rulings in cases of corruption and terrorism.

Last month, he revoked all financial privileges for members of the top judicial council, which was formed in 2016 and tasked with ensuring the independence of the judiciary, disciplining judges and granting them professional promotions.

“In this council, positions and appointments are sold according to loyalties. Their place is not the place where they sit now, but where the accused stand,” Saied said in a speech in the interior ministry.

The council’s dissolution comes on the ninth anniversary of the assassination of secular politician Chokri Belaid, with parties and organizations, including the powerful UGTT union, preparing to hold demonstrations later in the day to pressure the judiciary to hold those involved in terrorism accountable.

It is expected that Saied’s supporters also will protest in a second demonstration against the Supreme Judicial Council.

“I tell Tunisians to demonstrate freely. It is your right and our right to dissolve the Supreme Judicial Council,” Saied said.

Saied’s approval of Sunday’s demonstrations comes even though a government decision to ban all demonstrations remains in effect.

Last month, police fired water cannons and beat protesters with sticks to break up an opposition protest against Saied, whose seizure of broad powers and declared plans to redraw the constitution have cast doubt on Tunisia’s decade-old democratic system and hindered its quest for an international rescue plan for public finances.

The president has initiated an online public consultation before drafting a new constitution that he says will be put to a referendum.

He has not brought major political or civil society players into the process.