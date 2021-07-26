Live
Live updates
News

Clashes outside Tunisia’s parliament a day after PM sacked: Live

Clashes around army-barricaded parliament a day after President Saied removed the gov’t and legislature following nationwide protests.

Supporters of Tunisia's President Saied gather near the parliament building in Tunis, Tunisia [Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters]
Supporters of Tunisia's President Saied gather near the parliament building in Tunis, Tunisia [Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters]
By Farah Najjar
26 Jul 2021
  • Street clashes outside army-barricaded parliament, a day after President Kais Saied removed the prime minister and suspended parliament
  • Move followed nationwide protests over economic troubles and government mishandling of the coronavirus crisis.
  • Troops blocked parliamentary speaker and Ennahdha party leader Rached Ghannouchi from entering the building on Monday.

Here are the latest updates:

Police storm Al Jazeera office in Tunis

Tunisian police has stormed Al Jazeera’s bureau in the capital Tunis, expelling all the staff.

Read more here.

Suspension ‘invalid’

Tunisia’s Ennahdha party said that it considers Parliament to be in continuous session, denouncing as “invalid” President Saied’s decision.

Army deployed

Tunisian military has been deployed to the government palace in the Kasbah in Tunis and stopped government workers from entering the building, several of them said.

Security forces take security measures around parliament building in Tunis, Tunisia [Nacer Talel/Anadolu]

Tunisian president assigns ally to oversee interior ministry

Tunisian President Saied assigned Khaled Yahyaoui, director-general of the presidential security unit, to supervise the Ministry of Interior after dismissing the government, two security sources said.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Investors in China’s $100bn private education business are stuck

The new rules make all vacation and holiday tutoring off-limits [File: STR/AFP/Getty Images]

Under pressure, Iranian MPs postpone internet restriction bill

Critics say the bill aims to introduce more internet controls in a country where most prominent global services are already banned [File: AFP]

India’s pandemic-hit lunchbox men battle food delivery start-ups

In this photo taken on June 22, 2021 &#39;Dabbawala&#39; Sunil Shinde speaks on his phone after collecting an order from a restaurant in Mumbai [Indranil Mukherjee/AFP]

Lebanon holds parliamentary consultations to name PM-designate

Mikati has been Lebanon’s PM twice [File: Dalati and Nohra/Handout via AFP]
Most Read

Indonesia extends COVID curbs by a week as hospitals deluged

Less than 7 percent of Indonesia&#39;s population of 270 million has been fully vaccinated [Chideer Mahyuddin/AFP]

Tunisia’s president accused of ‘coup’ after dismissing PM

People celebrate in the street after Tunisian President Kais Saied announced the dissolution of parliament and Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi&#39;s government [Zoubeir Souissi/Reuters]

Amid bullets and ‘blasphemy’, Pakistan’s Ahmadis struggle on

Naeemullah Khattak, 57, a professor of Zoology, was shot dead in the northwestern city of Peshawar after months of a sustained and targeted hate speech campaign led by a TLP-affiliate [Al Jazeera]

The Taliban explained

The Taliban has set up a parallel state calling it the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan with their own white flag [File: Parwiz/Reuters]