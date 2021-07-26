Security forces involved in the raid said they were carrying out instructions and asked all journalists to leave.
Clashes around army-barricaded parliament a day after President Saied removed the gov’t and legislature following nationwide protests.
Here are the latest updates:
Tunisian police has stormed Al Jazeera’s bureau in the capital Tunis, expelling all the staff.
Read more here.
Tunisia’s Ennahdha party said that it considers Parliament to be in continuous session, denouncing as “invalid” President Saied’s decision.
Tunisian military has been deployed to the government palace in the Kasbah in Tunis and stopped government workers from entering the building, several of them said.
Tunisian President Saied assigned Khaled Yahyaoui, director-general of the presidential security unit, to supervise the Ministry of Interior after dismissing the government, two security sources said.