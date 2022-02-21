Russia to recognise Ukraine breakaway regions, Kremlin confirms

Russian President Putin told the leaders of France and Germany that he planned to sign a decree recognising two breakaway republics.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told the leaders of France and Germany on Monday that he planned to sign a decree recognising the two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities shortly, the Kremlin said.

The French and German leaders voiced disappointment after hearing the decision, the Kremlin said in a readout of the phone calls. Moscow’s move is also likely to torpedo a last-minute bid for a summit to prevent Russia from invading Ukraine.

“In the near future, the president plans to sign the order,” the Kremlin said, in a statement.

Scholz’s office said in a statement the German chancellor also told Putin during a phone call that any such move would amount to a “one-sided breach” of the Minsk agreements designed to end a separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Scholz also urged Putin to pull Russian troops from Ukraine’s border and deescalate the situation in eastern Ukraine. His office said he would consult with Ukrainian and French leaders about the situation.

France and Germany are mediators in the conflict between Kyiv and pro-Russia rebels in eastern Ukraine.

The West has repeatedly warned Russia not to recognise the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk – a move that effectively buries a fragile peace process in the region.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday called an emergency national security meeting to address recent developments linked to the crisis in Ukraine, the Elysee Palace said on Monday.