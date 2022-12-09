Putin threatens oil production cuts over price cap

Russian president says future prisoner swaps with US are possible and Russia’s hypersonic weapons would defend it if attacked.

Russia will not sell oil to any country that imposes a price cap on its oil exports and is considering reducing its oil production, President Vladimir Putin says.

On Monday, the Group of Seven, European Union and Australia imposed a price limit on Russian oil of $60 per barrel in a move aimed at reducing Moscow’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine.

“I have already said that we simply will not sell to those countries that make such decisions,” Putin said on Friday at a news conference held after a regional summit in Kyrgyzstan’s capital, Bishkek.

“We will consider a possible reduction in production if necessary,” he added, calling the price cap a “stupid decision” that is “harmful to global energy markets”.

Putin also touched on several other subjects during the news conference. Here’s a roundup of what he said: