Russia frees US basketball star Brittney Griner in prisoner swap

Russia says Griner traded for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer jailed in the United States.

Russia has released US basketball star Brittney Griner in a prisoner exchange, US and Russian officials have said.

Russia’s foreign ministry said she had been traded for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer jailed in the United States.

The exchange took place at Abu Dhabi airport in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, Russian news agencies reported.

US President Joe Biden said Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was “on her way home”.

“She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home,” Biden wrote in a Tweet.

Biden would make remarks at 8:30am (13:30 GMT), the White House said.

More to follow.