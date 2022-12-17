Palestinian brothers killed after settler runs them over: Reports

The brothers were fixing a tire after their vehicle broke down when an Israeli settler ‘deliberately’ ran a car into them, local media reported.

Two Palestinian brothers have been killed after an Israeli settler ran them over with his car near a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, according to the Wafa news agency.

The two brothers, Mohammed and Muhannad Mutair, were “deliberately” run over at the Zaatara checkpoint, south of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency said on Saturday.

In a press statement, the director of the Jerusalem Governorate office in Qalandiya, Zakaria Fayala, said Mohammed’s body was transferred to a hospital in Nablus, while Muhannad was transferred to Hadassah Hospital before his death was announced.

According to Fayala, the two brothers were travelling with three other siblings, running errands for their sister’s wedding next Friday, when their car broke down. They pulled over to fix one of the tires, before the settler’s speeding car “deliberately” ran into the group, resulting in the immediate death of Mohammed.

The settler then fled the scene, Fayala said.

The Two #Palestinian brothers Mohammad and Mohanad Mtair, from occupied #Jerusalem, were killed after being run over by an Israeli settler’s vehicle in #Nablus, northern occupied West Ban. It’s reported that they were preparing for their sister’s wedding party. pic.twitter.com/NFMZBPQj4T — AlQastal News (@QastalNewsEn) December 17, 2022

Muhannad’s feet had been amputated by the car and he passed away not long after reaching Hadassa Hospital in critical condition, according to the Maan news agency.

Qalandiya, where the brothers lived, has announced a general strike for Sunday.

A spokesman for Fatah, the largest faction in the Palestine Liberation Organization, described the incident as “a new heinous crime committed by fascism”.

“The Israeli occupation is determined to commit crimes, and our people are determined to respond and defend themselves,” Munther al-Hayek said in a statement.

Last month, two other brothers, Jawad and Dhafr Rimawi, were killed by Israeli forces after a raid in their neighbouring village.

According to the United Nations, 2022 has been the deadliest year for Palestinians since 2006.

Israeli military raids and killings in Palestinian cities and villages are taking place on a near-daily basis, in parallel with a rise in Palestinian armed attacks, as well as an increase in Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians.