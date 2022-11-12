At least 21 killed in Egypt minibus crash

Health official says three chidren among those killed when a minibus overturned on a highway and fell into a canal.

At least 21 people have been killed when a minibus fell into a canal in northern Egypt’s Nile Delta region, the health ministry said.

The bus was carrying some 35 people when it derailed on a highway on Saturday and fell into Mansuriya canal in Aga town, in the northern governorate of Dakahlia, according to security sources.

Dr Sherif Makeen, a health ministry official, said three children were among the dead.

Egyptian media outlets reported the accident was caused by a malfunctioning steering wheel, without elaborating.

Traffic accidents are common in Egypt where roads are often poorly maintained and driving rules flouted.

In 2021, approximately 7,000 people were killed on the roads of the Arab world’s most populous country, according to official figures.

In July, 25 people died and 35 were injured in central Egypt when a bus crashed into a truck parked on the side of the road.