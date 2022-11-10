Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 260
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 260th day, we take a look at the main developments.
Published On 10 Nov 2022
Here is the situation as it stands on Thursday, November 10.
Fighting
- Russia ordered its forces to withdraw from the Ukrainian city of Kherson, the only regional capital seized by President Vladimir Putin’s troops since the war began. The move signals a potentially huge blow to Russia’s campaign in the country.
- The Moscow-installed deputy head of Ukraine’s Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, one of Russia’s most prominent officials, died in a car crash, Russian state media reported, without giving details of the circumstances.
- Russia has probably committed crimes against humanity by forcibly transferring Ukrainian civilians – separating children from their families – in Russian-occupied areas to other regions, according to human rights group, Amnesty International.
- American General Mark Milley estimated that Russia’s military has suffered more than 100,000 of its soldiers killed or wounded in Ukraine. He added Kyiv’s armed forces “probably” suffered a similar level of casualties in the war.
Diplomacy
- Results of the US midterm elections will not change the “bad” relations between Moscow and Washington, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
- Russia’s security chief Nikolai Patrushev held talks about the war in Ukraine and improving bilateral relations with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and top security official Ali Shamkhani, after Iran admitted to supplying drones to Moscow’s military.
- Putin will not attend the G20 summit of world leaders in Bali next week, instead Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will lead the delegation at the first gathering of leaders of the world’s biggest economies since the start of war in Ukraine.
- US basketball player Brittney Griner was moved to a penal colony in Russia, where prisoners are required to perform work and living conditions are extremely harsh, after a court rejected her appeal of a nine-year prison sentence for drug possession last month.
Economy
- UN aid chief Martin Griffiths and senior UN trade official Rebeca Grynspan will meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin on Friday to discuss extending the Black Sea grain initiative.
- Ukraine said Russia’s destruction of civilian infrastructure would widen the expected contraction of its gross domestic product (GDP) to 39 percent from an earlier forecast of 35 percent.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies