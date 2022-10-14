UK’s Kwarteng out as Truss plans ‘mini budget’ U-turn

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has dismissed her chancellor ahead of an expected announcent on changes to an economic package that triggered turmoil in financial markets.

Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed that he was asked to “step aside” as chancellor of the exchequer on Friday.

“You have asked me to stand aside as your Chancellor (of the Exchequer). I have accepted,” he wrote in a letter to Truss, which was published on his Twitter account.

His departure comes after a month in the job — and three weeks after he announced a tax-cutting “mini budget” that sent the pound plunging to record lows against the dollar.

This is a developing story. More to follow…