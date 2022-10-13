News|Russia-Ukraine war

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 232

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 232nd day, we take a look at the main developments.

A woman waves a Ukrainian flag as she attends a protest against the war in Ukraine in front of the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, October 11, 2022
A woman waves a Ukrainian flag as she attends a protest against the war in Ukraine in front of the chancellery in Berlin, Germany [File: Markus Schreiber/AP Photo]
Published On 13 Oct 2022

Here is the situation as it stands on Thursday, October 13.

Diplomacy

  • Three-quarters of the 193-member General Assembly of the United Nations voted to condemn Russia’s “attempted illegal annexation” of four partially occupied regions in Ukraine and urged countries not to recognise the move.
  • US President Joe Biden said he believe that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin would not order the use of a tactical nuclear weapon, but criticised him for playing with the idea.
  • More than 50 Western countries met in Brussels to pledge more weapons for Ukraine, especially air defence systems, after Russia launched its most intense missile barrage since the war began.
  • Putin and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet for talks in Kazakhstan later on Thursday during which Ankara is likely to raise ideas for peace in Ukraine, a Kremlin aide said.
Fighting

  • Russian missiles hit the Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv. A five-storey residential building was hit, the two upper floors destroyed, and the rest were under rubble with rescuers working on the site, said Mayor Oleksandr Senkevich.
  • At least seven people were killed and eight injured in a Russian attack on a crowded market in the front-line town of Avdiivka, Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region’s Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.
  • Russia’s Federal Security Service arrested eight suspects, including Russians and Ukrainians, over Saturday’s blast on the Kerch Bridge in Crimea.
  • Top US general Mark Milley condemned Russian missile attacks on Ukraine that killed civilians, suggesting they met the definition of war crimes under the international rules of war.

Economy

  • Ukraine needs about $55bn – $38bn to cover next year’s estimated budget deficit and $17bn to start to rebuild critical infrastructure, including schools, housing and energy facilities – President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
  • Putin said Moscow was ready to resume gas supplies to the European Union via a link of the Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea, but Berlin quickly rejected the offer.
  • The US and its Western allies are still discussing where to set the price for a capping mechanism meant to punish Russia for its invasion while keeping its crude on the global market, US Treasure Secretary Janet Yellen said, adding that a Russian oil price cap in the $60 range would allow Moscow some profit.
  • Amid soaring energy prices and cost of living, Europe is turning to Africa for gas as an alternative to Russia as a new liquefied natural gas project off Africa’s western coast may only be 80 percent complete, but already the prospect of a new energy supplier has drawn visits from the leaders of Poland and Germany.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies