At least eight people have been killed in a car explosion in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

“A car bomb targeted a convoy, including bulletproof cars using Avisione street, we do not know who owns the convoy,” the head of the city’s ambulance service, Abdikadir Abdirahman, was quoted as saying by Reuters news agency on Wednesday.

“We carried eight dead people from the scene.”

The Somali National News Agency reported “unspecified casualties”.

A Reuters photographer present at the site said the explosion damaged four cars and two motor-rickshaws.

“I saw five people wrapped in paper bags and covered with iron sheets, legs visible and then being transported in an ambulance,” Ahmed Nur, a shopkeeper nearby, told Reuters.

