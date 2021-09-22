Leaders of Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom, Jordan, Venezuela and Ukraine among those to speak as UNGA continues.

The leaders of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Jordan, Venezuela and Ukraine are among those set to speak as the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) continues on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres offered a stark warning of a world on “the edge of the abyss” as he urged countries to reinvigorate their commitments to the organisation.

US President Joe Biden, meanwhile, sought to reposition Washington as a leader in international cooperation against the coronavirus pandemic and climate change. For his part, Chinese President Xi Jinping made a sweeping pledge to stop funding overseas coal projects.

Also on Tuesday, a UN spokesman said the Taliban have asked for their envoy to address the Assembly, adding urgency to the looming question of how Afghanistan will be represented going forward.

Here are all the latest updates:

41 mins ago (13:31 GMT)

WHO sets higher, tougher bar for air quality during UNGA

The World Health Organization has said that the harmful health effects of air pollution kick in at lower levels than it previously thought and it is setting a higher bar for policymakers and the public in its first update to its air quality guidelines in 15 years.

The UN health agency released its revised Air Quality Guidelines as climate change is a leading topic at the UNGA.

The guidelines, which are not legally binding and intended as a reference for policymakers, advocacy groups and academics, lower the advised concentrations of six pollutants known to have impacts on health: two types of particulate matter known as PM 2.5 and PM 10, as well as ozone, nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide and carbon monoxide.





1 hour ago (12:45 GMT)

US to double global vaccine doses as Biden hosts summit

Biden is set to announce that the US will double its purchase of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines to send 1.1 billion doses to other countries.

The commitment will increase doses purchased by the US for global distribution by 500 million through 2022, two senior Biden administration officials said, hours before Biden is set to host a virtual vaccine summit on Wednesday on the sidelines of the UNGA.

The first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine arrives in Baghdad airport, Iraq on April 11 [File: Khalid Mohammed/The Associated Press]

2 hours ago (12:34 GMT)

Brazil’s health minister tests positive for COVID at UNGA

Brazil’s Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the UNGA, where Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was the first world leader to speak on Tuesday.

Queiroga, who had received a COVID-19 vaccine, was the second member of Bolsonaro’s entourage to test positive for the virus since arriving in New York, the Brazilian government said in a statement.

Notably, he had been with Bolsonaro, who has chafed at the prospect of vaccine requirements for the event, during a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday.

Read more here.

A photo of Brazil’s president and his entourage eating pizza on a New York City street on Sunday, where proof of vaccination is required for indoor dining [File: Reuters]