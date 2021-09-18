Skip to Content
Live
News|Military

France accuses Australia, US of ‘lying’ over submarine deal

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian says a ‘serious crisis’ is now in progress between allies after Canberra scraps submarines contract with Paris.

'There has been lying, duplicity, a major breach of trust and contempt,' French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told France 2 television [File: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]
'There has been lying, duplicity, a major breach of trust and contempt,' French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told France 2 television [File: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]
18 Sep 2021

France has accused longtime allies Australia and the United States of lying over a security pact that saw the Australian government scrap a contract to buy French submarines in favour of US vessels.

“There has been lying, duplicity, a major breach of trust and contempt,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian alleged on Saturday. “This will not do,” he told France 2 television.

Le Drian was speaking a day after Paris, on the orders of President Emmanuel Macron, recalled its ambassadors to Canberra and Washington, an unprecedented act that revealed the extent of the anger in France over the rupture of the multibillion-dollar contract.

He described the withdrawal of the ambassadors as a “very symbolic” act which aimed “to show how unhappy we are and that there is a serious crisis between us and to re-evaluate our positions to defend our interests”.

“The fact that for the first time in the history of relations between the United States and France we are recalling our ambassador for consultations is a serious political act, which shows the magnitude of the crisis that exists now between our countries,” he said.

Le Drian also issued a stinging response to a question over why France had not recalled its ambassador to the United Kingdom, when London was also part of the security pact that led to the rupture of the contract.

“We have recalled our ambassadors to [Canberra and Washington] to re-evaluate the situation. With Britain there is no need. We know their constant opportunism. So there is no need to bring our ambassador back to explain,” he said.

Of London’s role in the pact, he added: “Britain in this whole thing is a bit like the third wheel.”

NATO would have to take account of what has happened as it reconsiders strategy at a summit in Madrid next year, he added.

France would make a priority now of developing a European Union security strategy when it takes on the bloc’s presidency at the start of 2022, he said.

France has previously branded the cancellation of the deal – valued at $40bn in 2016 and reckoned to be worth much more today – a “stab in the back”.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price has said France is a “vital ally” and that the US will work in the coming days to resolve the differences.

Australia said it regretted the recall of the French ambassador and that it valued the relationship with France and would keep engaging with Paris on other issues.

“Australia understands France’s deep disappointment with our decision, which was taken in accordance with our clear and communicated national security interests,” a spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said on Saturday.

The trilateral security alliance, dubbed “AUKUS”, will see the US and the UK help produce nuclear-powered submarines for the Australian military.

China also denounced AUKUS, which appears to be seeking to counter Beijing’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

For his part, the EU’s top diplomat said the new pact showed the bloc must develop its own defence and security strategies, particularly in the Indo-Pacific.

“We must survive on our own, as others do,” Josep Borrell said on Thursday as he presented a new EU strategy for the Indo-Pacific region.

Borrell said he was not consulted on the agreement between Canberra, London and Washington.

“I understand the extent to which the French government must be disappointed,” he said.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Niger’s nomadic herders get together to celebrate cultural ties

Woodabe people attend the annual festival for nomad people called Cure Salee in Ingall, Niger on September 16, 2021 [Michele Cattani / AFP]

Afghanistan: Several dead as blasts rock Jalalabad and Kabul

Taliban members inspect an area near the site of a blast in Jalalabad [AFP]

Will threat of sanctions end the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray?

US steps up plan to expel Haitian migrants from Texas border city

A national guardsman stands watch over a fence near the bridge where thousands of Haitian migrants have created a makeshift camp in Del Rio, Texas [Eric Gay/AP Photo]
Most Read

China pumps $14bn in cash into market amid Evergrande crisis

Disquiet over the fate of China&#39;s Evergrande Group comes at a time when China’s economy is already slowing [File: Chan Long Hei/Bloomberg]

Apology ‘not enough’, say survivors of US drone attack in Kabul

People inspect the damage at the Ahmadi family&#39;s house in Kabul [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]

France to work with India to promote ‘truly multilateral’ order

France has pushed for several years for a European strategy for boosting economic, political and defence ties in the region stretching from India and China to Japan and New Zealand [File: AFP]

Taliban replaces ministry for women with ‘guidance’ ministry

A Taliban fighter stands guard as Afghan women shout slogans during a protest in Kabul [Hoshang Hashimi/AFP]