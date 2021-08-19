US police negotiating with suspect after bomb threat near Capitol

Capitol Police chief says negotiators are looking to ‘peaceful resolution to this incident’.

US Capitol Police are negotiating with a suspect claiming to have a bomb in his truck near the library of Congress after evacuating the area surrounding the vehicle.

The suspect remains in the vehicle, a block away from the US Capitol and the Supreme Court.

Capitol Police Chief J Thomas Manger said officers first approached the truck, which was parked on the sidewalk, at about 9:15am local time (13:15 GMT) on Thursday. The suspects told them that he had a bomb and was holding what appeared to be a detonator.

“My negotiators are hard at work trying to have a peaceful resolution to this incident,” Manger said at a news conference.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), are also involved in the investigation, the police chief said.

Manger declined to reveal the details of the negotiations or the possible motives of the suspect.

Congress and the Supreme Court are not on session, so few lawmakers are in Washington, but Manger said many people were working in the area.





A video purporting to be streamed by the suspect from inside the vehicle showed him requesting to speak to President Joe Biden.

“I’m waiting on your phone call,” the apparent suspect, a white man, says in the video addressing Biden. He claimed to have two boxes full of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive substance.

In an expletive-filled rant, the man said he is representing “the patriots” and “ready to die for the cause”.

The supposed suspect added that he is standing for Afghanistan, saying that Biden should have made sure that Afghans were “alright before he left – before we left”.

“You can shoot me and kill me right here, and blow up two and a half city blocks and let all the patriots out in the country know,” he said, stressing that it is not his aim to hurt anyone.

He said he asked the police to clear the area, so no one gets hurt. The Facebook page on which the video was broadcast appears to have been taken down.

Nearly four hours after initial contact with the suspect, Capitol Police said in a Twitter post that they were “still working this investigation”.

Early in 2020, the same area witnessed chaos and violent riots as supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol.

A pipe bomb was also left near the headquarters of the Democratic and Republican parties the day before the riots. Authorities have yet to find the person who left the explosive device, which did not detonate.

This is a developing story. More to follow…