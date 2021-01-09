Live
EXPLAINER
News|US Elections 2020

Timeline: The deadly Capitol Hill riots

A breakdown of the deadly events of January 6 in Washington, DC, after rioters stormed the Capitol.

By 
Alia Chughtai
9 Jan 2021

US President Donald Trump exhorted thousands of supporters to march on the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, prompting a chaotic scene in which crowds breached the building, sent legislators into hiding and left a police officer and four others dead in their wake.

Democratic legislators have drafted articles of impeachment for Trump for “inciting violence” on the Capitol. Articles of impeachment could be introduced by House Democrats on Monday, US media reports say.

Here is a look at how Capitol Hill turned into a riot amid the certification of the 2020 election winner, President-elect Joe Biden.

 

[Alia Chughtai/Al Jazeera]
Source : Al Jazeera

