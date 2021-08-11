Canada to appeal ‘unjust’ conviction of businessman in China

Canadian foreign minister says Michael Spavor’s conviction for spying in China is the result of a ‘sham trial’.

Canada is planning to appeal the conviction of a Canadian businessman in China, says the country’s foreign affairs minister, slamming the 11-year sentence handed down to Michael Spavor on spying charges as the result of a “sham trial”.

In a news conference on Wednesday, Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau cited a lack of evidence in the case against Michael Spavor, who for years ran a travel and cultural exchange business between China and North Korea.

Spavor “was convicted of espionage and illegally providing state secrets”, Dandong city’s Intermediate People’s Court said in a statement on Wednesday. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

“We plan to launch an appeal,” Garneau told reporters.

Spavor is one of two Canadians who were detained in China in December 2018 shortly after Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, on an extradition request by the United States. Meng, who is accused of violating American sanctions on Iran, is still fighting extradition in Canadian court.





Michael Kovrig, an analyst with the International Crisis Group, also faces spying charges and was tried in China shortly after Spavor in March. He is still awaiting a verdict.

The arrests have strained relations between Beijing and Ottawa, which has accused the Chinese government of prosecuting the pair as retribution for Meng’s arrest. China has denied that allegation, saying the cases are not linked.

On Wednesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau slammed the Chinese court’s decision in Spavor’s case as “absolutely unacceptable and unjust” and pledged to bring both Spavor and Kovrig back to Canada.

“The verdict for Mr Spavor comes after more than two and a half years of arbitrary detention, a lack of transparency in the legal process, and a trial that did not satisfy even the minimum standards required by international law,” Trudeau said in a statement.

“For Mr Spavor, as well as for Michael Kovrig who has also been arbitrarily detained, our top priority remains securing their immediate release. We will continue working around the clock to bring them home as soon as possible.”

The release of #MichaelSpavor and #MichaelKovrig is our top priority. I spoke with Canada’s friends and partners and thanked them for the resolute support they have shown for Mr. Spavor and Mr. Kovrig, who have been arbitrarily detained in China since December 2018. — Marc Garneau (@MarcGarneau) August 11, 2021

Garneau also said on Wednesday that the government would continue to seek clemency for Robert Schellenberg, a Canadian citizen who was sentenced to death in China for drug smuggling.

Schellenberg was originally sentenced to 15 years in prison in late 2018, but his sentence was changed to the death penalty just months later amid the breakdown in relations between Ottawa and Beijing after Meng’s detention. A Chinese court this week rejected an appeal by Schellenberg.

“We will argue, as we have from the beginning for clemency in the case of Robert Schellenberg,” Garneau told reporters.