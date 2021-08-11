Live
News|Politics

Canadian jailed for 11 years on spying charges in China

Businessman Michael Spavor, who has been detained since December 2018, was found guilty by a court in Dandong .

11 Aug 2021

A court in China found Canadian businessman Michael Spavor guilty of spying on Wednesday, sentencing him to 11 years in prison.

The Dandong Intermediate Court said Spavor would be deported but did not say when.

Spavor is one of two Canadians who were detained in China in December 2018, shortly after Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, on an extradition request by the United States.

Michael Kovrig, an analyst with the International Crisis Group, also faces spying charges and was tried shortly after Spavor in March. He is still awaiting a verdict.

More to come.

 

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies
More from News

‘Zero empathy’ Suga battles for job after Japan’s Olympic success

Jaoan turned in its best ever performance in the just concluded Tokyo Games, but as it heads into elections in the autumn, prime minister Yoshihide Suga is unlikely to benefit [Franck Robichon/EPA]

What’s next for disgraced New York Governor Andrew Cuomo?

Facing mounting political pressure over sexual harassment claims, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation in Manhattan, New York, on August 10 [Caitlin Ochs/Reuters]

Oil climbs on bet demand will hold up despite Delta variant surge

The latest surge of the coronavirus in Asia, where many countries are lagging behind with vaccination rates, is inflicting a blow on fuel consumption [File: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg]

Colombia’s FARC rebels recruited more than 18,000 children: Court

The president of the Special Jurisdiction of Peace (JEP), Eduardo Cifuentes Munoz, says the FARC&#39;s recruitment of children is &#39;one of the most terrible acts&#39; of the country&#39;s decades-long conflict [Juan Barreto/AFP]
Most Read

Taliban seizes eighth Afghan provincial capital in five days

Taliban fighters inside the city of Farah, capital of Farah province southwest of Kabul [Mohammad Asif Khan/AP Photo]

Lionel Messi signs two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain

Messi will wear the number 30 as revealed in a video by the club, the number he had when he began his professional career at Barcelona between 2004-2006 [Yves Herman/Reuters]

Free speech vs Islamophobia: A teenager fuels debate in France

The Mila affair, as it is widely known, has become highly politicised in France and raised major questions about free speech, as well as the treatment of the country&#39;s minority Muslim population [Joel Saget/AFP]

Guinea confirms first West African case of deadly Marburg virus

The discovery comes just two months after the WHO declared an end to Guinea&#39;s second outbreak of Ebola [File: Cellou Binani/AFP]