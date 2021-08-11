Canadian jailed for 11 years on spying charges in China

Businessman Michael Spavor, who has been detained since December 2018, was found guilty by a court in Dandong .

A court in China found Canadian businessman Michael Spavor guilty of spying on Wednesday, sentencing him to 11 years in prison.

The Dandong Intermediate Court said Spavor would be deported but did not say when.

Spavor is one of two Canadians who were detained in China in December 2018, shortly after Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, on an extradition request by the United States.

Michael Kovrig, an analyst with the International Crisis Group, also faces spying charges and was tried shortly after Spavor in March. He is still awaiting a verdict.

More to come.