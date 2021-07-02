Live
News|Hong Kong Protests

Hong Kong police officer was stabbed by ‘lone wolf’ attacker

Police said the man stabbed himself in the chest and later died of his wounds after injuring officer.

Hong Kong's new Security Secretary Chris Tang said officers searched the attacker's home and found materials on his computer that showed he had been 'radicalised', although he did not elaborate any further [File: Tyrone Siu/Reuters]
Hong Kong's new Security Secretary Chris Tang said officers searched the attacker's home and found materials on his computer that showed he had been 'radicalised', although he did not elaborate any further [File: Tyrone Siu/Reuters]
2 Jul 2021

A 50-year-old man, who killed himself after stabbing a Hong Kong police officer on Thursday, was a “lone wolf” attacker who had been politically “radicalised”, the city’s security chief said on Friday.

Footage of Thursday evening’s attack, recorded on a local journalist’s livestream, showed a man in a dark T-shirt stabbing an officer in the back in the shopping district of Causeway Bay.

Police said the man – who has not been identified by authorities – then stabbed himself in the chest and died of his wounds later.

The 28-year-old male officer suffered a punctured lung and underwent surgery overnight.

“Initial investigations indicate that this is a lone wolf style act of domestic terrorism,” Chris Tang, a former police chief who was promoted to Hong Kong’s security secretary last week, told reporters outside the hospital where the officer was taken.

Tang said officers later searched the attacker’s home and found materials on his computer that showed he had been “radicalised”, although he did not elaborate any further.

“It’s not just the assailant who has to be held responsible for this incident, but also the many people who customarily advocate violence, incite hatred against the country, and beautify these attacks – these acts of violence,” Tang added.

Deep polarisation

Hong Kong has become a deeply polarised city where many residents chafe under Beijing’s increasingly authoritarian rule.

Huge, and often violent, pro-democracy protests convulsed the city for months in 2019.

China has responded with a widespread crackdown on dissent, imposing a sweeping national security law on the finance hub and prosecuting prominent democracy activists.

Police have led that crackdown.

Thursday’s attack occurred at the end of a day in which thousands of officers were deployed across Hong Kong to stamp down on any protests as the city marked the anniversary of its handover from Britain to China – and as Beijing’s leadership celebrated the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party.

Police shut down the city’s Victoria Park and maintained a heavy presence in nearby Causeway Bay, conducting multiple stop-and-searches with at least 19 arrests made.

Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam returned from the centenary celebration in Beijing on Thursday evening and said she “strongly condemned” the attack on the police officer.

Source: AFP

Related

More from News

Israeli air raids target Gaza for third time since May ceasefire

At least 256 Palestinians, including 66 children, were killed in the attacks in May [File: Mohammed Salem/Reuters]

US forces leave Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase after 20 years

A US Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft takes off for a nighttime mission at Bagram airbase in this August 22, 2017 photo [File: Josh Smith/Reuters]

India COVID death toll crosses 400,000 – half died in second wave

Multiple funeral pyres of people who died of COVID-19 burn at the Ghazipur crematorium in New Delhi [File: Amit Sharma/AP]

Australia tightens border further to curb virus outbreak

Before the pandemic began, approximately 260,000 people entered Australia each week, and citizens were free to travel overseas [File: Loren Elliott/Reuters]
Most Read

Mapping the hottest temperatures around the world

Why two Sikh women marrying Muslims triggered disputes in Kashmir

Sikh politician Majinder Singh Sirsa gestures during a news conference in Srinagar [Shuaib Bashir/Al Jazeera]

In its 100 years, who has China Communist Party purged?

A man takes a photo of a display showing Chinese leaders who have been convicted of various crimes at an exhibition highlighting China&#39;s achievements under five years of leadership by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Beijing Exhibition Hall in Beijing, Thursday, September 28, 2017 [File: Mark Schiefelbein/AP]
OPINION

Ethiopia is falling apart, but Abiy still has a choice

Children, who fled the violence in Ethiopia&#39;s Tigray region, wait in line for breakfast organised by a volunteer, in Mekelle, the capital of Tigray region, on June 23, 2021 [File: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP]