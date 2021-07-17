Live
News|Olympics

Olympic village tests first COVID case days before Tokyo Games

Chief organiser of the 2020 Games says officials are ‘doing everything’ to prevent outbreaks ahead of the opening.

The Games are scheduled to open on July 23, and will last until August 8 to be followed by the Paralympic Games [Behrouz Mehri/AFP]
The Games are scheduled to open on July 23, and will last until August 8 to be followed by the Paralympic Games [Behrouz Mehri/AFP]
17 Jul 2021

The Tokyo Olympics has registered its first COVID-19 case in the Olympic Village six days before the Games open, the organisers have said.

Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto confirmed on Saturday that a visitor from abroad who is involved in organising the Games had tested positive. He would not reveal the person’s nationality, citing privacy concerns.

Masa Takaya, a spokesman for the Tokyo organising committee, told a news conference that the first case in the Village was reported during the screening test.

The person has been removed from the Village where thousands of athletes and officials will reside during the Games. Organisers have put in place stringent measures to avoid coronavirus infections in the village.

“Right now this person is confined to a hotel,” Takaya said.

Seiko Hashimoto, the chief organiser of the Tokyo 2020 Games, added: “We are doing everything to prevent any COVID outbreaks. If we end up with an outbreak we will make sure we have a plan in place to respond.”

The Olympic Games have already been postponed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Games are scheduled to open on July 23 and will last until August 8 to be followed by the Paralympic Games.

Japan’s public has been lukewarm about the Games amid a resurgence in new coronavirus infections and worries that an influx of foreign visitors may help turn the Tokyo Olympics into a super-spreader event, which in turn could put further strain on Japan’s already stretched medical system.

Source: AFP, Reuters

Related

More from News

Thailand bans gatherings as COVID cases, deaths hit new record

A ban on public gatherings has been imposed in Bangkok, with a maximum penalty of a two-year jail term or a fine of up to 40,000 baht ($1,219.88) or both, according to an announcement on Friday [Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP]

US sanctions Chinese officials over Hong Kong democracy crackdown

Since China imposed the national security law to criminalise what it considers subversion, secessionism, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces, most pro-democracy activists and politicians in Hong Kong have found themselves ensnared by it or arrested for other reasons [Tyrone Siu/Reuters]

75 children killed, 1,000 detained since Myanmar coup: UN experts

UN experts have also slammed the widespread arbitrary detention of children in police stations, prisons and military detention centres [File: Dawei Watch via AFP]

Biden: Social media ‘killing people’ with COVID misinformation

President Joe Biden&#39;s message to social media companies where vaccine misinformation has spread: &#39;They&#39;re killing people&#39; [Susan Walsh/AP Photo]
Most Read

Why two-child plan in India’s most populous state is ‘coercive’

Indians walk past a market area near a railway station on World Population Day in Mumbai [File: Rajanish Kakade/AP Photo]

Why are China’s billionaires suddenly feeling so generous?

China’s fabulously wealthy entrepreneurs, particularly its tech titans, have been put on notice since Alibaba co-founder and former CEO Jack Ma ran afoul of China&#39;s leadership late last year [File: Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

Why is South Korea developing an Israeli-style Iron Dome?

The Israeli Iron Dome missile defence system, left, intercepts rockets, right, fired by the Hamas movement towards southern Israel from Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip as seen in the sky above the Gaza Strip overnight on May 14, 2021 [File: Anas Baba/AFP]

Fahadh Faasil: Crusader of a New Wave in India’s Malayalam cinema

Faasil, (right), in Malik, directed by Mahesh Narayanan [Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video]