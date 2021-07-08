Live
News|Olympics

Tokyo Olympics to be held without spectators

Summer Games organiser announces no fans in the stands as COVID-19 surge hits Japan.

8 Jul 2021

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics agreed on Thursday to ban fans from the events under a COVID-19 state of emergency.

“We reached an agreement on no spectators at venues in Tokyo,” Japan’s Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa said.

The widely expected move – which means the Games will happen mostly behind closed doors – was made following talks between the government, Tokyo organisers and Olympic and paralympic representatives.

It was “regrettable” that the Games were going to be held in a limited format, Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto told a briefing, adding her apologies to those who had bought tickets.

Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said it was essential to prevent Tokyo, where the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant was spreading, from becoming the source of another wave of infections.

The ban all but robs the Tokyo Games, which are scheduled to run from July 23 to August 8, of their last hope for pomp and public spectacle.

Once seen as a chance for Japan to stand large on the global stage after a devastating earthquake a decade ago, the showpiece event was delayed by the pandemic last year and has been hit by massive budget overruns.

Medical experts have said for weeks that having no spectators would be the least risky option amid widespread public fears an influx of thousands of athletes and officials will fuel a new wave of infections.

Tokyo reported 920 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the most since May.

The decision to ban spectators is the latest blow to fans after a year’s postponement because of the pandemic, a steady downscaling of events, banning of foreign fans, and then the cap on domestic spectators.

A majority of Japanese still oppose holding the Games amid the pandemic and a slow vaccine roll-out.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Will Canada face criminal charges for residential school abuses?

First Nations have recently discovered hundreds of Indigenous children&#39;s graves at residential schools, forced-assimilation institutions that operated for more than 100 years across Canada [File: Shannon VanRaes/Reuters]

England face disciplinary probe over laser shone at Schmeichel

Denmark&#39;s Kasper Schmeichel, left, and Joakim Maehle look dejected after the Denmark-England match [Laurence/Pool via Reuters]

Plane crash emphasises Russian poor safety record, regional woes

Specialists of the Russian Emergencies Ministry are seen at the crash site of a Russian An-26 passenger plane near the village of Palana in the north of the Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia, July 7, 2021 [Russia&#39;s Emergencies Ministry/Handout via Reuters]

UNSC to discuss Ethiopia dam amid strained ties with Egypt, Sudan

The dam is 80 percent complete and is expected to reach full generating capacity in 2023 [EPA]
Most Read

Haiti police kill four suspects linked to Moise assassination

Police stand near a mural featuring Haitian President Jovenel Moise, near the leader’s residence where he was killed by gunmen in the early morning hours in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, July 7, 2021 [Joseph Odelyn/AP]

‘Talibanned’: Favourite Afghan pastimes again under threat

In this photo taken on June 9, 2021, a kite vendor shows his merchandise inside a warehouse in Shor Bazaar in the old quarters of Kabul [File: Wakil Kohsar/AFP]

Afghan gov’t delegation meets Taliban in Iran

Iran&#39;s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, centre, talks to delegations of Afghanistan government, left, and Taliban at the Iranian foreign ministry office in Tehran [Iranian Foreign Ministry Office handout/EPA]

Zuma starts serving jail term: What you should know, in 500 words

Zuma served as South Africa&#39;s president from 2009 to 2018 [File: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters]