Live
News|Media

Nigeria orders broadcasters to delete ‘unpatriotic’ Twitter

Abuja directs radio, TV stations not to use Twitter to gather information and tells them to de-activate their accounts.

More than 39 million Nigerians have a Twitter account, according to NOI polls, a public opinion and research organisation [Matt Rourke/AP Photo]
More than 39 million Nigerians have a Twitter account, according to NOI polls, a public opinion and research organisation [Matt Rourke/AP Photo]
7 Jun 2021
|
Updated
6 minutes ago

Nigerian television and radio stations should not use Twitter to gather information and they have to de-activate their accounts, the broadcast authority said, days after Abuja suspended the social media giant in the west African country.

The National Broadcasting Commission, in a statement released on Monday, told broadcasters to “suspend the patronage of Twitter immediately”.

“Broadcasting stations are hereby advised to de-install Twitter handles and desist from using Twitter as a source of information gathering,” it said in the statement, adding that “strict compliance is enjoined”.

“It would be unpatriotic for any broadcaster in Nigeria to continue to patronise the suspended Twitter as a source of its information.”

Nigeria’s government on Friday said it had suspended Twitter’s activities, two days after the platform removed a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened to punish secessionists. Nigerian telecoms firms have since blocked access to Twitter.

The presidency denied that the Twitter suspension was a response to the removal of that post.

“There has been a litany of problems with the social media platform in Nigeria, where misinformation and fake news spread through it have had real-world violent consequences,” a presidency spokesman Garba Shehu said in a statement.

Shehu said the removal of Buhari’s tweet was “disappointing” and that “major tech companies must be alive to their responsibilities.”

Twitter has called its suspension “deeply concerning” and said it would work to restore access for all those in Nigeria who rely on the platform to communicate and connect with the world.

More than 39 million Nigerians have a Twitter account, according to NOI polls, a public opinion and research organisation.

Later on Monday, Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said the government was in talks with the social media company.

“There are discussions ongoing with Twitter, we will see how that progresses, so I cannot say for now the duration of the suspension,” Onyeama said on Monday after a meeting with diplomats on the issue.

“There are conversations, yes, with our partners. We want to use social media for good.”

Onyeama had earlier summoned the diplomats after the European Union and several countries issued a joint statement voicing concerns with the Twitter ban.

“Banning systems of expression is not the answer,” the EU, US, Britain, Canada and Ireland said in the statement late on Saturday.

The statement added it was “precisely the moment when Nigeria needs to foster inclusive dialogue and expression of opinions, as well as share vital information in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic”.

International human rights groups have also condemned the move, which followed previous attempts by the government to regulate social media.

“VPN app” was the second most searched trend on Saturday on Google in Nigeria, as virtual private networks can enable Twitter users to bypass the ban.

Nigeria warned however that it would prosecute violators.

“Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami has directed for immediate prosecution of offenders of the federal government ban on Twitter operations in Nigeria,” spokesman Umar Jibrilu Gwandu said.

The platform has played an important role in public discourse in the country, with hashtags #BringBackOurGirls after Boko Haram kidnapped 276 schoolgirls in 2014, and #EndSARS during anti-police brutality protests last year.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

France opens graft probe into Lebanon’s central bank chief

Riad Salameh, a former investment banker with Merrill Lynch, has served as governor of the central bank of Lebanon since 1993 [File: Satish Kumar/Reuters]

Google to overhaul ad business, pay fine in French antitrust deal

Google said in a blog post that it’s &#39;committed to working proactively with regulators everywhere to make improvements to our products&#39; [File: Denis Charlet/AFP/Getty Images]

What’s behind Ireland’s support for Palestine?

In 1999, then-Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern made a two-day visit to Gaza where he held talks with PA President Arafat and visited the Jabaliya refugee camp. He departed for Dublin from the Gaza airport, becoming the first foreign leader to leave the Palestinian territory direct for his home country [File: Mohammad Saber/AFP]

Activists and tribal groups prepare Minnesota pipeline protests

Activists say Enbridge Energy&#39;s Line 3 pipeline would carry Canadian tar sands oil and regular crude, and would worsen climate change and risk spills in sensitive areas where Native Americans hunt, fish, harvest wild rice, gather medicinal plants - and claim treaty rights [File: Jim Mone/AP]
Most Read

In Pictures: ‘Sea snot’ on Turkey’s shores alarms residents

This aerial photograph taken on June 4, 2021, in Turkey&#39;s Marmara Sea at an Istanbul harbour shows mucilage, a jelly-like layer of slime that develops on the surface of the water due to the excessive proliferation of phytoplankton, gravely threatening the marine biome. [Yasin Akgul/AFP]

In China, a little-known EV maker is leaving Tesla in the dust

The Wuling Hongguang Mini is sold in macaron colours of avocado green, lemon yellow and white peach pink [File: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg]

Controversial Nigerian pastor TB Joshua dies aged 57

TB Joshua was noted for making predictions and for his claims to cure various ailments and to make people prosper through miracles [Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP]

Hamas releases audio allegedly of Israeli soldier it holds

Members of al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, in a military parade in Gaza City [File: Mohammed Salem/Reuters]