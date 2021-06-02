Live
News

Twitter removes Nigerian president’s ‘abusive’ civil war post

The social media company says the post violated its abusive behaviour policy, leading to a 12-hour suspension of his account.

Twitter's decision came after President Muhammadu Buhari, referring to a civil war in the southeastern Biafra region, violated the social media company's abusive behaviour policy leading to a 12-hour suspension of his account [File: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters]
Twitter's decision came after President Muhammadu Buhari, referring to a civil war in the southeastern Biafra region, violated the social media company's abusive behaviour policy leading to a 12-hour suspension of his account [File: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters]
2 Jun 2021

Twitter has removed a post by Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari threatening punishment for regional secessionists blamed for attacks on government buildings.

The move on Wednesday came as Buhari’s tweet, referring to a civil war in the southeastern Biafra region, violated the social media company’s abusive behaviour policy, leading to a 12-hour suspension of his account.

The two-and-a-half-year conflict started in 1967 and more than one million people died from fighting, disease and starvation.

Buhari, who served in the army against the secessionists and was Nigeria’s military ruler in the 1980s, tweeted on Tuesday that many people misbehaving today were too young to remember the deaths and destruction from the civil war.

“Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand,” he warned in the tweet that was taken down.

Nigeria has seen a spate of arson attacks on electoral offices and police stations in recent weeks, especially in the southeast. Officers have also been killed.

Authorities have blamed a banned separatist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and what police call its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network. The IPOB has repeatedly denied involvement.

Some social media users criticised Buhari’s tweet before it was removed, accusing him of targeting Igbo people from the largest ethnic group in the southeast. IPOB is influential in the region and its efforts to revive sentiments over Biafra have prompted a crackdown from security agencies in recent years.

Nigeria’s Information Minister Lai Mohammed was dismissive of Twitter’s action, saying Buhari had every right to express dismay at violence by a banned organisation.

“Twitter may have its own rules, it’s not the universal rule,” he told reporters. “If Mr president anywhere in the world feels very bad and concerned about a situation, he is free to express such views.”

In the latest attack in early May, gunmen killed at least seven Nigerian police officers in the southern oil hub of Rivers State amid a deteriorating security situation in the region. In June, Rivers State banned people from crossing its borders at night in a bid to stop the killings of police, customs officers, civil defence officers and soldiers.

A deteriorating security situation is also unfolding in the north of the country where, since December, bandits have kidnapped more than 700 people from schools and armed groups have killed many soldiers and civilians.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Grab the popcorn! AMC surges to new high as meme army holds line

A few short months ago, AMC was on the verge of bankruptcy - and then an army of day traders decided to flip the script [File: Amir Hamja/Bloomberg]

Arizona prepares to execute death row inmates with gas Nazis used

The execution chamber at the state prison in Florence, Arizona, where corrections officials are preparing to restart use of a gas chamber [Filer: Arizona Department of Corrections/Handout via Reuters]

US Capitol rioter who took selfie in Senate chamber pleads guilty

Supporters of former President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021 [File: Julio Cortez/AP Photo]

Kentucky AG sues CVS Health over US state’s opioid epidemic

Wednesday&#39;s suit against CVS Health is Kentucky&#39;s latest legal action against companies it blames for supplying a massive pipeline of prescription pills into Kentucky [File: David Goldman/AP]
Most Read

Netanyahu faces uncertain future as coalition deadline nears

Benjamin Netanyahu is Israel&#39;s longest-serving prime minister [Ronen Zvulun/Reuters]

Large Iranian navy ship sinks after catching fire

The vessel sank close to the port of Jask in the south of the country, near the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway [Handout via EPA]

Israel will ask US for $1bn to ‘replenish’ Iron Dome

Israel&#39;s Iron Dome air defence system intercepted hundreds of rockets fired from Gaza during the 11-day war that ended on May 21 [File: Ariel Schalit/AP]

Buckingham Palace ‘banned’ ethnic minorities from office jobs

Documents obtained by The Guardian also revealed Queen Elizabeth II has been exempt from race and gender equality laws for more than four decades since their introduction in the UK in the 1970s [Steve Parsons/PA Wire/Pool via Reuters]