Live
News|Donald Trump

Trump blog, supposed antidote to social media ban, goes dark

Trump launched the blog last month as he remains banned from most sites over role in inciting the Capitol riot.

President Trump was banned from major social media platforms after spreading election misinformation and egging on rioters who stormed the seat of the US legislature [File: Alex Brandon/The Associated Press]
President Trump was banned from major social media platforms after spreading election misinformation and egging on rioters who stormed the seat of the US legislature [File: Alex Brandon/The Associated Press]
3 Jun 2021

Donald Trump has cancelled his own blog, which was launched last month as a workaround to the former US president’s continuing ban from virtually all major social media platforms, an adviser has announced.

Trump aide Jason Miller told CNBC the blog “will not be returning”.

Named “From the Desk of Donald J Trump,” the blog on the donaldjtrump.com website was touted as a significant new outlet following Trump’s defeat in November and punishment by the top social media players for his role in stirring up rioters who stormed the US Congress on January 6.

Prior to that, Trump had used social media – particularly Twitter and Facebook – to spread misinformation claiming the presidential election was “stolen” or “rigged”, often earning warning labels from the sites.

Fox News heralded the blog – in fact a basic set-up where Trump could post statements – as a “communications platform”.

The Trump website itself described the blog’s appearance in even grander terms, calling it “a beacon of freedom” in a “time of silence and lies”.

Trump, also banned from Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat in the wake of the Capitol mayhem, continues to promote the conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen from him. The US Congress, however, has certified Biden’s victory, while Trump’s legal challenge has also failed.

In emailed statements and interviews with niche right-wing outlets like OAN, as well as the more mainstream Fox News, Trump has continued to claim without evidence that he was the victim of a conspiracy.

Now in place of his blog page, a form appears allowing sign-ups for alerts from the former president.

In early May, an independent oversight group upheld Trump’s ban from Facebook but said it was “not appropriate” for the social media giant to impose an indefinite suspension.

It called on Facebook to review the matter within six months.

Miller told CNBC that the blog had been “just auxiliary” to broader efforts at rebuilding Trump’s social media presence, though he said he did “not have a precise awareness of timing” on those plans.

Later, Miller responded to a suggestion that the blog’s demise was in preparation for Trump joining some other social medial platform, tweeting: “Yes, actually, it is. Stay tuned!”

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

No papal apology in Canada Indigenous abuses ‘shameful’: Official

Pope Francis declined to apologise for the abuses in 2018 [File: Ettore Ferrari/Reuters]

Slow to start, China steps up the pace on vaccination

A resident receives the Anhui Zhifei Longcom vaccine in Linquan county, Fuyang city, Anhui province, May 25, 2021 [STR/AFP/China OUT]

India orders 300m COVID shots as court demands vaccine ‘roadmap’

A man receives a COVID jab at a vaccination centre in New Delhi [File: Adnan Abidi/Reuters]

Nicaragua places key opposition figure under house arrest: Family

The accusations arise from Chamorro&#39;s role as the head of a foundation for press freedom [File: Inti Ocon/AFP]
Most Read

Israeli opposition heads agree to form gov’t, boot Netanyahu out

Under the coalition agreement, Naftali Bennett (left) and Yair Lapid (right) will rotate the position of prime minister [EPA]

UN experts say Kashmir leader ‘stripped naked, hung upside down’

An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard during lockdown in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir [File: Farooq Khan/EPA]

Buckingham Palace ‘banned’ ethnic minorities from office jobs

Documents obtained by The Guardian also revealed Queen Elizabeth II has been exempt from race and gender equality laws for more than four decades since their introduction in the UK in the 1970s [Steve Parsons/PA Wire/Pool via Reuters]

‘Good faith error’: Chauvin asks for probation for Floyd killing

George Floyd is kneeled upon by former Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) officer Derek Chauvin next to former MPD officer J Alexander Kueng, as seen in a still from the body camera video of former MPD officer Thomas Lane, during the police custody in which he died in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US, May 25, 2020 [File: MPD/Hennepin County District Court/Handout via Reuters]