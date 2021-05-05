Live
News|Social Media

Facebook oversight board upholds Trump’s suspension

Facebook suspended the US president for inciting violence in the wake of the 2020 presidential election.

5 May 2021

A semi-autonomous oversight board for the Facebook social media company has upheld a suspension of former President Donald Trump, but orders a review within six months.

“The Board has upheld Facebook’s decision on January 7, 2021, to restrict then-President Donald Trump’s access to posting content on his Facebook page and Instagram account,” the 20-person panel said in a statement.

However, the board determined it was “not appropriate for Facebook to impose the indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension”.

It called on the social media goliath within six months to “review this matter to determine and justify a proportionate response that is consistent with the rules that are applied to other users of its platform”.

Facebook, which owns Instagram, suspended Trump a day after rioters stormed the US Capitol as legislators met to certify the victory of President Joe Biden. The incident followed a weeks long disinformation campaign by Trump and his allies that the election had been “stolen”.

“The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote on his Facebook page on January 7.

Other major social media platforms also booted Trump in the wake of the riot, with Twitter, where Trump has 88 million followers, saying its ban would be permanent.

Facebook’s oversight board was launched in October of 2020 amid an ongoing debate over the company’s ability to manage hate speech and misinformation on the platform.

Civil liberties advocates have also accused Facebook of limiting free speech.

The board’s 20 members, who will eventually grow to 40, include a former prime minister of Denmark and the former editor-in-chief of The Guardian newspaper, along with legal scholars, human rights experts and journalists.

The first four board members were directly chosen by Facebook. Those four then worked with Facebook to select additional members, leaving some to question the board’s independence.

This is a developing story. More soon.

Source: Al Jazeera

Related

More from News

Prominent pro-freedom Kashmir leader Ashraf Sehrai dies in jail

Sehrai, left, was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA), a law that allows detentions without trial for up to one year [File: Farooq Khan/EPA]

Iran envoy found guilty of France bomb plot drops appeal

Supporters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) hold a sign during a protest, as European Union Foreign Ministers attend a meeting in Brussels, Belgium, February 22, 2021. The sign reads &#39;Expel from Europe all the spies from the mollah regime&#39; [Yves Herman/Reuters]

UK elections to test national mood, strength of union

All eyes will be on Scotland during Thursday&#39;s vote, with talk of another independence referendum simmering [Russell Cheyne/Reuters]

Photos: Palestinians vow to save Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood

Israeli security forces detain a Palestinian amid ongoing confrontations as Palestinian families face eviction in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Most Read

Malian woman gives birth to nine babies

Cases of women successfully carrying septuplets to term are rare - and nonuplets even rarer [Luis Cortes/Reuters]

India’s Modi slammed for COVID handling amid spiralling crisis

India&#39;s Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering in Ahmedabad [File: Amit Dave/Reuters]

COVID scare at London G7 as India delegates test positive: Live

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (C) hosts Foreign Ministers from the G7 nations at the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers meeting [Andy Rain/EPA]

Hong Kong: A city that’s no longer home

Darkus and his brother-in-law Willie Chan chat after dinner as Willie shares his experience of emigrating to Australia 22 years ago with Darkus. [Bertha Wang/Al Jazeera]