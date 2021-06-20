Live
News|Euro2020

UEFA to investigate discrimination at Hungary’s Euro 2020 matches

European football’s governing body says probe over ‘potential discriminatory incidents’ in Budapest to be opened amid racist chants and displays of anti-LGBTQ images.

Hungary's Endre Botka, left, and France's Kylian Mbappe battle for the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Hungary and France at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Hungary [Laszlo Balogh/Pool/AP]
Hungary's Endre Botka, left, and France's Kylian Mbappe battle for the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Hungary and France at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Hungary [Laszlo Balogh/Pool/AP]
20 Jun 2021

Two Euro 2020 football matches in Hungary are being investigated for “potential discriminatory incidents”, UEFA said.

The governing body of European football said on Sunday that a “UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector has been appointed” to conduct an investigation, without providing any details on the incidents.

The anti-discrimination group Fare, which monitors matches for incidents of racism and other forms of discrimination, sent a report to UEFA and discussed the matter with officials.

On Saturday, during Hungary’s match against France which ended in a 1-1 draw, Hungarian fans marched to the Puskas Arena displaying a banner calling on players to stop taking a knee to protest racism.

French players were abused, with striker Kylian Mbappe being greeted with monkey chants when on the ball. Fellow forward Karim Benzema was also a target for fans.

Budapest is the only Euro 2020 host city to allow full crowds for games.

Anti-LGBT discrimination

During Hungary’s opening match against Portugal in Budapest on Tuesday, images on social media showed banners with “Anti-LMBTQ” on them – the Hungarian abbreviation for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ).

Hungary’s parliament passed legislation this past week that bans the dissemination of content in schools deemed to promote homosexuality and gender change, amid strong criticism from human rights groups and opposition parties.

Hardline nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who faces an election next year, has grown increasingly conservative on social policy, railing against immigrants and LGBTQ people during his self-styled illiberal rule, which has deeply divided Hungarians.

For Hungary’s next and final game against Germany on Wednesday in Munich, the city’s Mayor Dieter Reiter said Sunday he was going to write to UEFA to ask for permission for the Allianz Arena to be lit up with rainbow colours as a sign against homophobia and intolerance when the teams play on Wednesday.

“This is an important sign of tolerance and equality,” Reiter told dpa news agency.

Munich’s city council had already called for the stadium to be lit in rainbow colours for the final Euro 2020 group game to protest the Hungarian anti-LGBTQ law.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Are African nations doing enough to curb COVID-19?

Israeli PM says Raisi win a ‘wake up’ call over Iran nuclear deal

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett condemned Iran&#39;s president-elect as he chaired the first weekly cabinet meeting of the new government [Emmanuel Dunand/Pool via AP]

Cuba encouraged by early efficacy results of COVID-19 vaccine

A nurse administers a Soberana 2 vaccine candidate to a volunteer during its phase III trial in Havana [Joaquín Hernandez/AFP]

Twelve dead as Tropical Storm Claudette lashes southeast US

Debris covering the street in East Brewton, Alabama [Alicia Jossey via AP Photo]
Most Read

Who is Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s next president?

Raisi will remain chief justice until he takes over from outgoing President Hassan Rouhani [Atta Kenare/AFP]

Prominent UAE activist Alaa al-Siddiq dies in London car crash

Alaa&#39;s father is also a prominent activist who has been held in detention by Emirati authorities since 2013. [ALQST for Human Rights]

World reacts to election of Iran’s new hardline President Raisi

The election of Raisi, himself sanctioned by the United States over human rights abuses, became more of a coronation after his strongest competition found themselves disqualified from running [Majid Asgaripour/WANA/ Reuters]

Bagging groceries for extra cash, Mexican elderly told to pack up

Walmart de Mexico, the country&#39;s biggest retailer, announced that its grocery store baggers wouldn’t be allowed back, as the coronavirus pandemic and changing consumer habits threaten to put an end to a decades-old practice of allowing elderly people in Mexico to earn extra income as baggers [File: Marco Ugarte/Reuters]