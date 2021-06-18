Live
Palestinians to get 1 million COVID vaccine doses in Israel swap

The vaccines, which have neared their expiration date, will be swapped with fresh doses originally intended for the PA.

A Palestinian health worker vaccinates elderly Palestinians against COVID-19 in the village of Dura near Hebron in the occupied West Bank [File: Hazem Bader/AFP]
18 Jun 2021

Israel said it will transfer about 1 million doses of soon-to-expire coronavirus vaccines to the Palestinian Authority in exchange for a similar number of fresh doses the Palestinians expect to receive later this year.

“Israel has signed an agreement with the Palestinian Authority, and will supply approximately one million doses of Pfizer vaccine that are about to expire,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office said on Friday, in a joint statement with the defence and health ministries.

Up to 1.4 million doses could be exchanged in September/October 2021, the statement added.

The statement did not give the exact expiration date of the vaccine, but COGAT, the Israeli military body that administers civilian affairs in the occupied Palestinian territories, said on Friday it had already “transferred 100,000 vaccine doses”.

“This agreement was made possible after noting that the stock of vaccines that Israel has in its possession meets its current needs,” it said in a statement.

The Palestinian health ministry said in a statement that Pfizer was behind an initiative to “accelerate the vaccination campaign”.

Vaccine disparity

The move comes after Israel was urged to do more to ensure Palestinian access to vaccinations as it inoculated its own citizens at world-leading speed.

Israel, which has fully reopened after vaccinating about 55 percent of its population, has faced criticism for not sharing its vaccines with the 4.5 million Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Rights groups have said that Israel, as an occupying power, is obliged to provide vaccines to the Palestinians. Israel denies having such an obligation, pointing to interim peace agreements reached with the Palestinians in the 1990s.

Disparities in accessing vaccinations have played out across the globe as the bulk of vaccines have gone to wealthy countries. As those countries have made progress containing their own outbreaks, they have recently begun pledging supplies for poorer countries that were left behind for months.

Criticising the dose-sharing deal, Physicians for Human Rights Israel said on Twitter: “It is highly doubtful that the PA will be able to use all the vaccines, as they are about to expire.”

Other Palestinians have also criticised the move.

Yara Asi, a non-resident fellow at the Arab Center Washington, DC, said the announcement is “not as charitable as posed”.

“It doesn’t deal with any of the core issues that prevent Palestinians from having a functional health system,” she wrote on Twitter.

“If this new gov [government] wants to show it is really different, & wants to ‘benefit people,’ dismantle the occupation, lift the blockade, give Palestinians equal rights,” she said.

30 percent of Palestinians received first dose

On the Palestinian side, just over 270,000 people have received two doses in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

More than 300,000 infections have been recorded in the two territories, including 3,545 deaths.

Some 30 percent of eligible Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, home to a combined 5.2 million people, have received at least one vaccine dose, according to Palestinian officials.

According to a poll released on Tuesday by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, 40 percent of Palestinians are willing to take the vaccine once it is available, while 35 percent say they and their families are not willing to get vaccinated.

The Palestinians have received vaccine doses from Israel, Russia, China, the United Arab Emirates and the global COVAX vaccine-sharing initiative.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

