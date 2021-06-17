Live
News|Space

China’s Shenzhou-12 with three astronauts blasts into space

Spacecraft lifted off about 01:22 GMT on Thursday from northwest China further boosting the country’s space programme to rival the US.

The Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft and a crew of three astronauts, lifts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi desert, in northwest China [Greg Baker/AFP]
The Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft and a crew of three astronauts, lifts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi desert, in northwest China [Greg Baker/AFP]
17 Jun 2021

China has successfully launched the Shenzhou-12 – its first manned mission in five years – further accelerating its space programme to rival the United States.

Shenzhou-12, meaning “Divine Vessel”, lifted off at about 01:22 GMT on Thursday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, according to the live video broadcast on state television, CCTV.

The launch was carried with a Long March-2F carrier rocket.

The spacecraft carried three male astronauts – Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo.

In the CCTV live video, two of the three astronauts made an “OK” hand signal as Shenzhou crossed the Earth’s atmosphere and following the critical separation of the four boosters.

Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo, Nie Haisheng and Liu Boming speak before the launch of the Long March-2F Y12 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft and the three astronauts on Thursday [Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters]
After entering orbit, the spaceship will conduct a fast automated “rendezvous and docking with the in-orbit space station core module Tianhe”, according to CCTV.

The astronauts will be stationed in the core module and remain in orbit for three months.

China began construction of the space station this year with the launch of Tianhe – the first and largest of the station’s three modules – in late April.

Nie, who comes from central Hubei province and is a former air force pilot, is the lead of the mission.

The Shenzhou-12 is Nie’s third space outing, after the Shenzhou-6 mission in 2005 and the Shenzhou-10 mission in 2013, according to the Xinhua news agency.

It is Liu’s second mission to space, his first being the Shenzhou-7 mission in 2008, which featured a landmark spacewalk. It is Tang’s first journey into space.

China’s last crewed flight mission was in 2016 when two men – Chen Dong and Jing Haipeng – were sent via the Shenzhou-11 spacecraft to Tiangong-2, a prototype of the space station where they later stayed for about a month.

Beijing’s aim is for the country to become a major spacefaring power by 2030, turning space into the newest frontier of its rivalry with the United States.

In May, it became the second country to put a rover on Mars, two years after landing the first spacecraft on the far side of the moon.

Source: Al Jazeera, News Agencies

Related

More from News

Hong Kong police arrest Apple Daily editor, directors, raid HQ

Apple Daily editor-in-chief Ryan Law was one of five people arrested in early morning raids on Thursday [File: Isaac Lawrence/AFP]

US Congress votes to make ‘Juneteenth’ a federal holiday

On July 23, 2020, New York State passed a bill to designate June 19 as Juneteenth to commemorate the emancipation of slaves in the US [File: John Minchillo/AP Photo]

South Carolina high court blocks two electric chair executions

Members of South Carolinians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty speak to reporters at the South Carolina statehouse in Columbia, on June 16, 2021 [Michelle Liu/AP Photo]

US rescinds Trump-era asylum restrictions for violence survivors

Migration advocates welcomed the Biden administration&#39;s decision on Wednesday, saying it is an important step in re-establishing the US asylum process [File: Adrees Latif/Reuters]
Most Read

How COVID vaccines work against the Delta variant

Scientists agree that the best defence against the Delta variant is to get a full two-dose vaccination [File: Chandan Khanna/AFP]

Biden, Putin agree to talks on arms control, cybersecurity

Putin says the talks were &#39;constructive&#39; as Biden describes &#39;positive&#39; tone of summit [Patrick Semansky/AP Photo]

‘She just vanished’: Ethiopian domestic workers abused in Lebanon

In Addis Ababa, Aster Goshu and Meseret Hailu recall the time they spent in Lebanon [Zacharias Abubeker/Al Jazeera]

Ambani’s goal of ruling Indian smartphone market in trouble

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani&#39;s Reliance Industries is working on making a cheap Google-powered smartphone [Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg]