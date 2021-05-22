Live
News|Space

China’s Mars rover takes first drive on surface of the red planet

Zhurong, China’s first Mars rover, has left its landing capsule and is now exploring the red planet’s surface.

A landing platform and the surface of Mars seen from a camera on the Chinese Mars rover Zhurong [China National Space Administration via AP]
A landing platform and the surface of Mars seen from a camera on the Chinese Mars rover Zhurong [China National Space Administration via AP]
22 May 2021

A remote-controlled Chinese motorised rover drove down the ramp of its landing capsule on Saturday and onto the surface of Mars, making China the first nation to orbit, land and deploy a land vehicle on its inaugural mission to the Red Planet.

Zhurong, named after a mythical Chinese god of fire, drove down to the surface of Mars at 10:40am Beijing time (02:40 GMT), according to the rover’s official Chinese social media account.

China this month joined the United States as the only nations to deploy land vehicles on Mars. The former Soviet Union landed a craft in 1971, but it lost communication seconds later.

The 240kg (530 pounds) Zhurong, which has six scientific instruments including a high-resolution topography camera, will study the planet’s surface soil and atmosphere.

Powered by solar energy, Zhurong will also look for signs of ancient life, including any sub-surface water and ice, using a ground-penetrating radar during its 90-day exploration of the Martian surface.

Zhurong will move and stop in slow intervals, with each interval estimated to be just 10 metres (33 feet) over three days, according to the official China Space News.

“The slow progress of the rover was due to the limited understanding of the Martian environment, so a relatively conservative working mode was specially designed,” Jia Yang, an engineer involved in the mission, told China Space News.

Jia said he would not rule out a faster pace in the later stage of the rover’s mission, depending on its operational state at the time.

He said the rover was designed to be highly autonomous because the distance to Mars, at 320 million km (200 million miles), means a signal takes 40 minutes to travel both ways, posing a hurdle for real-time control of the rover.

Martian temperatures are also a problem, he said. A nighttime drop to minus 130 degrees Celsius (minus 200 degrees Fahrenheit) freezes carbon dioxide, covering the uneven ground with a layer of dry ice – a terrain risk for the rover.

Zhurong has an automated suspension system that can lift and lower its chassis by 60cm (2 feet), the only rover with such a capability, according to China Space News.

The rover is covered by nano-aerogel plates to protect its body from the cold.

Dust storms could also affect the rover’s ability to generate power through its solar panels, Jia said. To overcome this, the panel surface is made with a material that cannot be easily stained by dust and can easily shake the dust off by vibration, he said.

Perseverance and Zhurong are among three robotic rovers operating on Mars. The third is NASA’s Curiosity, which landed in 2012.

China has ambitious space plans that include launching a crewed orbital station and landing a human on the moon. China in 2019 became the first country to land a space probe on the little-explored far side of the moon, and in December returned lunar rocks to Earth for the first time since the 1970s.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Morocco wants investigation into Polisario chief’s Spain arrival

Brahim Ghali, 73, heads the Polisario Front, an Algeria-backed breakaway movement that seeks to establish an independent state in the Western Sahara region [File: Ramzi Boudina/Reuters]

What’s next after Gaza ceasefire?

US police release footage of Black man’s violent 2019 arrest

Louisiana police had previously said Ronald Greene died after crashing into a tree during a police chase, but footage from the arrest shows officers dragged him out of his car, and shackled and beat him [Louisiana State Police via AP]

Migrant children in US: The ‘cards are stacked against’ them

Families from Central America sit along the roadside as they wait to be transported to a US border patrol processing facility after crossing the Rio Grande River into the United States from Mexico [File: Adrees Latif/Reuters]
Most Read

‘Black fungus’ adds to India’s COVID woes

With hospitals overflowing, the health system overwhelmed in the cities and a shortage of vaccines, experts have warned India could face a third wave of infections in coming months [Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters]

Nigeria’s army chief, 10 others killed in plane crash

Attahiru was only appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in January as part of a shake-up of the top military command [Audu Marte/AFP]

Palestinian solidarity protests held around the world

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators attend a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in London, UK [Toby Melville/Reuters]

Saying goodbye: Gaza civilians describe Israel’s deadly attacks

The Palestinian death toll on Saturday stood at 248, including 66 children, with more than 1,900 people wounded from Israeli air and artillery attacks [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]