Live
News|Human Rights

Myanmar military designates shadow gov’t as ‘terrorist’ group

A group including deposed lawmakers formed the ‘National Unity Government’ to oppose the military government.

The National Unity Government, which operates under cover and itself describes the army as a 'terrorist force', announced this week that it would set up a People's Defence Force to protect its supporters from the military [File: Chiang Ying-ying/AP]
The National Unity Government, which operates under cover and itself describes the army as a 'terrorist force', announced this week that it would set up a People's Defence Force to protect its supporters from the military [File: Chiang Ying-ying/AP]
8 May 2021

Myanmar’s military rulers have branded a group of deposed lawmakers running a shadow government as “terrorists”, and blamed it for bombings, arson and killings, state-controlled media said on Saturday.

Since the military seized power in a February 1 coup, detaining and deposing civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a nationwide uprising has refused to back down on its demands for a return to democracy.

Bombings are reported daily and local militias have been formed to confront the army while anti-military protests have been maintained across the Southeast Asian country and strikes by opponents of the coup have paralysed the economy.

The National Unity Government (NUG), which operates under cover and itself describes the army as a “terrorist force”, announced this week that it would set up a People’s Defence Force to protect its supporters from violence instigated by the military government.

A nationwide uprising in Myanmar has refused to back down on its demands for a return to democracy after the military seized power on February 1 [AP]
Myanmar state television MRTV announced that the NUG, a committee of deposed lawmakers known as the CRPH, and the new force would all now be covered by the anti-terrorism law.

“Their acts caused so much terrorism in many places,” the announcement said.

“There were bombs, fires, murder and threats to destroy the administrative mechanism of the government,” the announcement said.

Meanwhile, anti-coup protesters again marched against the military government across the country on Saturday.

At least 774 civilians have been killed by security forces and 3,778 are in prison, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group.

The military government disputes those figures and says at least two dozen members of the security forces have been killed in protests.

Fighting has also flared on Myanmar’s periphery with ethnic armies that have been fighting for decades, some of which have rallied behind the protesters. State television said the army had advanced against the Kachin Independence Army in northern Myanmar, but there was no independent confirmation.

In western Myanmar, the newly formed Chinland Defence Force said it had overrun an army camp. The army made no comment on the report.

The military has defended its power grab, alleging fraud in the November election, which was won by Aung San Suu Kyi’s party in a landslide.

Journalists potential targets

The new designation means anyone speaking to the groups – including journalists – can be subjected to charges under counterterrorism laws.

The Arakan Army – a rebel group that had clashed with the military in conflict-wracked Rakhine state – held the designation last year, and a journalist who had interviewed a high-ranking representative was arrested.

He faced “terrorism” charges, carrying penalties ranging from three years to life in prison.

While he was released not long after, the use of the counterterrorism law against journalists sparked fears of a tightening noose around the country’s embattled press.

Dozens of journalists have been arrested in the wake of the coup, while media outlets have shut down and various broadcasting licences have been revoked for some TV stations – placing the country under an information blackout.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

What can stop Palestinians being evicted from Sheikh Jarrah?

Pakistan imposes Eid lockdown as COVID cases soar

A street vendor waits for customers at a market closed as the government announced new restrictions for the COVID-19 measures, in Peshawar, Pakistan [Muhammad Sajjad/AP]

Death toll from police raid in Rio de Janeiro favela rises to 28

People protest against police violence outside the Jacarezinho favela in Rio de Janeiro after a deadly police operation on May 6 [Ricardo Moraes/Reuters]

Major US pipeline network shuts after ‘cybersecurity attack’

This 2008 file photo shows oil storage tanks owned by the Colonial Pipeline Company in Linden, New Jersey, US [File: Mark Lennihan/AP Photo]
Most Read

Hundreds hurt as Palestinians protest evictions in Jerusalem

Israeli police detain a demonstrator in East Jerusalem on Friday during protests over Israel&#39;s threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinians in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood [Mahmoud Illean/AP]

‘Not $1’: US lawmaker urges end to complicity in Israeli abuses

A demonstrator holds a Palestinian flag in front of Israeli forces during a protest in the occupied West Bank in June last year [Mohamad Torokman/Reuters]

Scores of Palestinians hurt as Israel police storm Al Aqsa

An injured Palestinian is evacuated following clashes after Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday [Ammar Awad/Reuters]

World reacts as Jerusalem tensions escalate

Israeli security forces detain a Palestinian during confrontations [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]