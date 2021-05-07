Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Malaysia ex-PM Najib fined for breaking virus rules at an eatery

Former leader was fined an equivalent of $730 for failing to register at a restaurant or have his temperature taken.

Najib was quick to admit his misdemeanour at the eatery in Kuala Lumpur amid the pandemic [File: Mohd Rasfan/AFP]
Najib was quick to admit his misdemeanour at the eatery in Kuala Lumpur amid the pandemic [File: Mohd Rasfan/AFP]
7 May 2021

Former Malaysian leader Najib Razak, who has been convicted over the mammoth 1MDB scandal, is in trouble with the law again – this time for breaking coronavirus rules in a restaurant.

He has been fined 3,000 Malaysian ringgit ($730) for failing to register at the eatery or have his temperature taken, police said. The penalty was announced late on Thursday.

It came after footage circulated on social media showing the ex-prime minister flouting the rules in March at a Kuala Lumpur restaurant that sells a traditional chicken and rice dish.

While Najib still denies any involvement in the 1MDB fraud, over which he has been sentenced to 12 years in jail, he was quick to admit his misdemeanour at the eatery.

The 67-year-old, who remains free on bail while he appeals the 1MDB conviction, used the incident to highlight other cases in which politicians allegedly broke the rules.

These include an incident when ministers allegedly travelled illegally to another part of the country to attend a wedding.

“Myself and the man on the street are investigated by police and fined by the government,” Najib posted on Facebook.

“But I don’t know (if this will happen), if government ministers contravene the rules.”

The restaurant owner was also fined 10,000 ringgit ($2,428) for failing to ensure Najib followed the regulations.

Last month Najib revealed he is facing bankruptcy for allegedly failing to pay more than $400mn in taxes, which could lead to him losing his seat in parliament.

He was convicted last year in the first of several trials he is facing over the looting of sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

Billions of dollars were stolen from the investment vehicle and spent on everything from pricey artwork to real estate, a scandal that contributed to the downfall of Najib’s government in 2018.

Malaysia is facing an escalating virus outbreak, and this week introduced new curbs in Kuala Lumpur and several other areas.

Source: AFP

Related

More from News

India’s COVID cases rise by record 414,188; deaths swell by 3,915

A coronavirus patient breathes with the help of oxygen provided by a Sikh temple, under a tent along the roadside in Ghaziabad [Prakash Singh/AFP]

Japan to extend state of emergency by three weeks to May 31

Japan has not suffered as badly from the virus as other nations, but its vaccination campaign is significantly lagging, with even many elderly people still awaiting inoculation [File: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters]

Myanmar anti-coup cage fighter arrested as protests continue

The death toll from the military crackdown since the beginning of the coup in Myanmar has already reached 772, while 3,738 are currently detained or have been sentenced [File: Stringer/Reuters]

Global COVID-19 death toll more than double the estimates: study

Relatives in personal protective equipment (PPE) suits stand near the body of a person who died due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, at a cremation ground in New Delhi in India on Thursday [Prakash Singh/AFP]
Most Read

Why New Zealand’s foreign minister is her own woman

Nanaia Mahuta is the first Māori woman to become New Zealand&#39;s foreign minister [File: Dave Lintott / AFP]

‘Carnage’: 25 killed in Rio de Janeiro’s deadliest police raid

Residents take pictures of blood on the street after a police operation targeting suspected drug traffickers in the Jacarezinho favela of Rio de Janeiro on Thursday [Silvia Izquierdo/AP]

Trump’s ‘mini revolution’ is missing a megaphone

Without social media, Donald Trump&#39;s voice is not travelling as far and wide as it used to [File: Mike Segar/Reuters]

Qatar orders arrest of finance minister amid probe

Qatar&#39;s Minister of Finance Ali Shareef al-Emadi [File: Yasser Al-Zayyat/AFP]