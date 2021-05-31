Live
News|Benjamin Netanyahu

Who is Naftali Bennett, Israel’s potential prime minister?

Former defence chief and Netanyahu ally officially parts ways with Israeli PM, announces bid to become prime minister.

A former special forces commando, Bennett is the son of US-born parents and lives with his wife Galit and four children in the central city of Raanana [File: Yonatan Sindel/AFP]
A former special forces commando, Bennett is the son of US-born parents and lives with his wife Galit and four children in the central city of Raanana [File: Yonatan Sindel/AFP]
31 May 2021

Naftali Bennett has moved a step closer to replacing Israel’s veteran prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Bennett is a multi-millionaire former tech entrepreneur who made a name in politics with right-wing, religious-nationalist rhetoric.

The 49-year-old, who has made pitches to far-right voters throughout his career, leads the Yamina party, which has called for Israel to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

A firebrand politician who has not shied away from controversy, Bennett is ultra-liberal on the economy and takes an aggressive line against Iran.

He shares this ideology with Netanyahu and has served in several of the Likud leader’s governments. In recent years, however, the two have become increasingly opposed.

On Sunday, Bennett said he would join a governing coalition that could end Netanyahu’s 12-year rule.

He agreed to join centrist Yair Lapid in a coalition to remove the prime minister. Lapid has offered to share power, letting Bennett serve the first term rotating as prime minister.

A former special forces commando, Bennett is the son of US-born parents and lives with his wife Galit and four children in the central city of Raanana.

He entered politics after selling his tech start-up for $145m in 2005, and the next year became chief of staff to Netanyahu, who was then in opposition.

After leaving Netanyahu’s office, Bennett in 2010 became head of the Yesha Council, which lobbies for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank.

He then took politics by storm in 2012 when he took charge of the far-right Jewish Home party, which was facing annihilation.

He increased its parliamentary presence fourfold, while making headlines with a series of incendiary comments about the Palestinians.

In 2013, he said Palestinian “terrorists should be killed, not released”.

He has courted controversy on several occasions, once stating that the West Bank is not under occupation because “there was never a Palestinian state here”, and that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict could not be resolved but must be endured.

Beyond holding the defence portfolio, Bennett has served as Netanyahu’s economy minister and education minister.

He re-branded Jewish Home as Yamina (Rightward) in 2018, and was part of Netanyahu’s coalition which collapsed the same year.

But he was not asked to join a Netanyahu-led unity government in May last year – a move seen as an expression of the prime minister’s personal contempt towards him, despite their shared ideology.

In opposition and with the coronavirus pandemic raging in 2020, Bennett dampened his right-wing rhetoric to focus on the health crisis, moving to broaden his appeal by releasing plans to contain the virus and aid the economy.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Nationalists make significant gains in Cyprus vote

A woman wearing a protective face mask looks at a voting list at a polling station during parliamentary elections, in Nicosia, Cyprus May 30, 2021. [Yiannis Kourtoglou/Reuters]

Japan mulls cheer-free Olympics in new COVID fan rules: Report

A volunteer (back) holds a placard showing COVID prevention measures at the BMX freestyle track venue during a test event for the Tokyo 2020 Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo on May 17, 2021 [CharlyY Triballeau/AFP]

Despite crypto crackdown in China, traders still betting

China has so far stopped short of labeling individual trading illegal [File: Akos Stiller/Bloomberg]

As China cracks down on online education, it wrecks IPO prospects

Tutoring startups have thrived with the pandemic sending students home [File: Xaume Olleros/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Osaka faces French Open expulsion after media boycott

Japan&#39;s Naomi Osaka in action during her first round match against Romania&#39;s Patricia Maria [Christian Hartmann/Reuters]

South Africa faces third COVID wave, returns to stricter lockdown

&#39;It may only be a matter of time before the country as a whole will have entered a third wave,&#39; President Cyril Ramaphosa said [File: Reuters]

ECOWAS suspends Mali over second coup in nine months

President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo chairs the ECOWAS Extraordinary Summit on the situation in Mali [Nipah Dennis/AFP]

Pakistan PM: Relations with India would be ‘betrayal’ to Kashmir

Earlier this year, reports emerged that top intelligence officials of the two nuclear-armed neighbours met in the United Arab Emirates in January this year in an attempt to stem heightened tensions between the two sides [File: Aamir Qureshi/AFP]