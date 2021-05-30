Israeli far-right leader Bennett joins anti-Netanyahu camp

Bennett’s move could end Netanyahu’s 12-year rule in country that has seen four elections in two years.

Israeli far-right politician Naftali Bennett, a kingmaker whose Yamina party has six key seats in parliament, has said he would join a governing coalition that could end the rule of the country’s longest-serving leader, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I will do everything to form a national unity government with my friend Yair Lapid,” Bennett said on Sunday after meeting with his own party, Yamina.

Centrist Lapid has been tasked with forming a new cabinet by Wednesday 11:59pm (2059 GMT).

The announcement by Bennett is a key step toward ending Netanyahu’s 12-year rule.

He said he had made the decision to prevent the country from sliding into a fifth consecutive election in just over two years.

More to follow