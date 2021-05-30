Live
BREAKING
News

Israeli far-right leader Bennett joins anti-Netanyahu camp

Bennett’s move could end Netanyahu’s 12-year rule in country that has seen four elections in two years.

30 May 2021

Israeli far-right politician Naftali Bennett, a kingmaker whose Yamina party has six key seats in parliament, has said he would join a governing coalition that could end the rule of the country’s longest-serving leader, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I will do everything to form a national unity government with my friend Yair Lapid,” Bennett said on Sunday after meeting with his own party, Yamina.

Centrist Lapid has been tasked with forming a new cabinet by Wednesday 11:59pm (2059 GMT).

The announcement by Bennett is a key step toward ending Netanyahu’s 12-year rule.

He said he had made the decision to prevent the country from sliding into a fifth consecutive election in just over two years.

More to follow

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Osaka faces French Open expulsion after media boycott

Japan&#39;s Naomi Osaka in action during her first round match against Romania&#39;s Patricia Maria [Christian Hartmann/Reuters]

Ethiopians denounce US at pro-government rally in Addis Ababa

Ethiopian pro-government demonstrators attend a rally in Addis Ababa to protest the US action over alleged human rights abuses during the conflict in the Tigray region [Tiksa Negeri/Reuters]

Qatar’s foreign minister hails ‘positive’ stance in UAE talks

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also said there has been progress in talks with Saudi Arabia, which Qatar&#39;s emir visited recently, and with Egypt, where Sheikh Mohammed held talks last week [File: Ibraheem al-Omari/Reuters]

‘I hear the screams’: Tulsa race massacre remembered

More than 1,200 homes as well as Black-owned businesses, churches and other buildings were burned during the Tulsa race massacre in 1921 [File: GHI/Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images]
Most Read

US faces ‘difficult questions’ on Egypt ties after Gaza ceasefire

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Cairo this week to discuss the Gaza ceasefire [File: Alex Brandon/AP Photo]

Killing with impunity: Israel’s undercover units in Palestine

Ahmed Fahd&#39;s sister Roseanne cries at his funeral while holding a poster at the al-Amari refugee camp near Ramallah [Al Jazeera]

Two dead, 20 injured in shooting at Florida club, say police

Miami-Dade police investigate near shell case evidence markers on the ground where a mass shooting took place outside of a banquet hall in Hialeah, Florida [Joe Raedle/AFP]

Israel FM arrives in Egypt for Gaza ‘permanent ceasefire’ talks

Israel’s latest offensive on Gaza - which has been under a crippling siege since 2007 - killed 253 Palestinians, including 66 children [Mohammed Salem/Reuters]