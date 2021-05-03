Live
News

English FA opens inquiry into European Super League breakaway

The Premier League says it is tightening up its regulations to stop any future attempt at a breakaway structure.

The European Super League project imploded after fan outrage and threats from the British government of legislation being introduced to stop the Super League [File: Adrian Dennis/AFP]
The European Super League project imploded after fan outrage and threats from the British government of legislation being introduced to stop the Super League [File: Adrian Dennis/AFP]
3 May 2021

The English FA has opened an inquiry into the Super League rebellion and sought evidence from the six English clubs involved in the breakaway that could lead to punishments.

The Premier League also disclosed on Monday that it had prepared measures to stop teams playing in closed competitions.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham launched an ill-fated attempt last month to found a new European competition with three clubs from each of Spain and Italy.

But after 48 hours of intense protests and criticism, which continues to reverberate through English football, the Premier League clubs withdrew from the project last week.

“Last week, we started an official inquiry into the formation of the European Super League and the involvement of the six English clubs,” an English FA spokesperson said on Monday.

“We wrote to all of the clubs to formally request all relevant information and evidence regarding their participation. Once we have the required information, we will consider what appropriate steps to take. Clearly what happened was unacceptable and could have caused great harm to clubs at every level of English football,” the spokesperson added.

New owners’ charter

The Premier League said it was also looking into the behaviour of the six clubs.

“We are determined to establish the truth of what happened and hold those clubs accountable for their decisions and actions,” it said in a statement.

The league added that it was tightening up its regulations to stop any future attempt at a breakaway structure.

A new “Owners’ Charter” will be introduced as part of the league’s governance – all club owners will be required to sign up “committing them to the core principles of the Premier League”.

“Breaches of these rules and the Charter will be subject to significant sanctions,” the league added.

Government review

The UK government has launched a review of the game to be headed by former Sports Minister Tracey Crouch and the Premier League said it was in talks with the government “to bring in appropriate legislation to protect football’s open pyramid, principles of sporting merit and the integrity of the football community”.

Manchester United fans on Sunday clashed with police and invaded the pitch before their scheduled Premier League match against Liverpool which was postponed as a result.

There have also been protests at Chelsea and Arsenal games since the Super League plan was announced.

“The fans have played a vital and impactful role in helping to stop the European Super League from happening, and we understand their frustrations,” the FA spokesperson said.

“However, we cannot condone the violent and criminal behaviour that took place before the scheduled Manchester United vs Liverpool match, which The FA is now investigating.”

The Premier League urged any protests to remain peaceful.

“We are committed to maintaining close dialogue with supporters and their representatives, as we work with The FA and Government to identify solutions, but ask that all protests are peaceful,” it said.

“The actions of a minority of those present at Old Trafford on Sunday have no justification and will be investigated by the Premier League and The FA as well as by the Greater Manchester Police.

“The actions of a few clubs cannot be allowed to create such division and disruption.”

The Super League argued it would increase revenues to the top clubs and allow them to distribute more money to the rest of the game.

However, the sport’s governing bodies, other teams and fan organisations say it would increase the power and wealth of the elite clubs and the closed structure of the league goes against European football’s longstanding model.

Unlike Europe’s elite Champions League competition, where teams have to qualify through their domestic leagues, the founding Super League teams would guarantee themselves a place in the new competition every year.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

US trial opens against companies accused of stoking opioid crisis

Opioid distributors and manufacturers accused of fomenting drug addiction face hundreds of lawsuits across the United States [File: Bryan Woolston/Reuters]

Venezuela to begin clinical trials of Cuba’s vaccine candidate

The government of President Nicolas Maduro expects to begin receiving vaccines from the global COVAX vaccine programme by July [Miraflores Palace/Marcelo Garcia/Handout via Reuters]

EU summons Russian envoy over travel bans on Brussels officials

The EU Commission says Vladimir Chizhov was summoned 'to condemn the decision of the Russian authorities from last Friday to ban eight European Union nationals from entering' Russia [File: Francois Lenoir/Reuters]

Asian American business leaders pledge $250m to fight hate

A mass shooting in the Atlanta, Georgia area in March, which included six women of Asian descent among the eight victims, further galvanised Asian American community organisers nationwide [File: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]
Most Read

In arms race for air superiority, Russia challenges US hegemony

Sukhoi Su-35 jet fighters of the Sokoly Rossii (Falcons of Russia) aerobatic team fly in formation during a rehearsal for an airshow in Krasnoyarsk, Russia [File: Ilya Naymushin/Reuters]

Israel’s ‘shadow war’ and plans to scupper Iran’s nuclear deal

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, speaks with then Israeli Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Benny Gantz in 2013 [Dan Balilty/AP]

India COVID patients ‘die due to oxygen shortage’

A man suffering from COVID-19 is comforted by his daughter as he receives treatment inside the casualty ward at a hospital in New Delhi [Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]

Why India’s COVID data is vastly undercounted

A COVID-19 patient is seen inside the emergency ward at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi [File: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters]