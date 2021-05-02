Manchester United fans invade stadium in protest against owners

Anti-Glazer movement has gained momentum following the club’s failed attempt to join a breakaway Super League.

Hundreds of Manchester United fans protesting against the Glazer family’s ownership of the club stormed into their Old Trafford stadium and gathered on the pitch ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game against Liverpool.

British media reported fans turned up at Old Trafford at 1pm local time (12:00 GMT) to protest against the owners with banners and flares.

They pushed down the barriers to force their way into the ground ahead of one of the biggest domestic games of the season, which is scheduled to kick off at 4.30pm local time. They left the pitch after about 10 minutes.

Manchester United fans storm Old Trafford ahead of the match against Liverpool in protest of the club’s ownership 📸 pic.twitter.com/kfTJJ3MgD6 — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 2, 2021

The anti-Glazer movement has gained momentum in recent weeks following the club’s failed attempt to form part of a breakaway European Super League last month.

United owner Joel Glazer, who was named the European Super League vice-chairman when the announcement was made, apologised to the fans in an open letter after they withdrew from the project.

However, that apology seems to have been rejected by the club’s supporter base who protested outside Old Trafford last week, which followed demonstrations at United’s training ground.

It is believed those who gained access to the ground did so via the Munich Tunnel, after pushing down barriers, despite the attempts of security guards to prevent that happening.

BREAKING: Manchester United fans have broken into Old Trafford as they protest against their owners. They are set to face Liverpool in less than 2 hours and fans are shooting flares into the stands. An absolutely WILD scene. pic.twitter.com/kJ4b2kI8kl — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 2, 2021

A large number of fans ran back out of the stadium complex at around 2:20pm.

The invasion of the pitch followed a protest outside the Lowry Hotel, where the United squad traditionally spend the night before any home match in preparation for games.

The match had been due to start at 4:30pm, but the Premier League confirmed the game has been delayed until further notice.

A Liverpool win would hand the Premier League title to United’s neighbours, Manchester City.