Live
Sports|Football

Manchester United fans invade stadium in protest against owners

Anti-Glazer movement has gained momentum following the club’s failed attempt to join a breakaway Super League.

The anti-Glazer movement has gained momentum in recent weeks following the club's failed attempt to form part of a breakaway European Super League last month [Carl Recine/Reuters]
The anti-Glazer movement has gained momentum in recent weeks following the club's failed attempt to form part of a breakaway European Super League last month [Carl Recine/Reuters]
2 May 2021
|
Updated
9 minutes ago

Hundreds of Manchester United fans protesting against the Glazer family’s ownership of the club stormed into their Old Trafford stadium and gathered on the pitch ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game against Liverpool.

British media reported fans turned up at Old Trafford at 1pm local time (12:00 GMT) to protest against the owners with banners and flares.

They pushed down the barriers to force their way into the ground ahead of one of the biggest domestic games of the season, which is scheduled to kick off at 4.30pm local time. They left the pitch after about 10 minutes.

The anti-Glazer movement has gained momentum in recent weeks following the club’s failed attempt to form part of a breakaway European Super League last month.

United owner Joel Glazer, who was named the European Super League vice-chairman when the announcement was made, apologised to the fans in an open letter after they withdrew from the project.

However, that apology seems to have been rejected by the club’s supporter base who protested outside Old Trafford last week, which followed demonstrations at United’s training ground.

It is believed those who gained access to the ground did so via the Munich Tunnel, after pushing down barriers, despite the attempts of security guards to prevent that happening.

A large number of fans ran back out of the stadium complex at around 2:20pm.

The invasion of the pitch followed a protest outside the Lowry Hotel, where the United squad traditionally spend the night before any home match in preparation for games.

The match had been due to start at 4:30pm, but the Premier League confirmed the game has been delayed until further notice.

A Liverpool win would hand the Premier League title to United’s neighbours, Manchester City.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from Sports

Maradona received inadequate care, left to fate: Medical report

Maradona's death prompted an outpouring of grief around the world [File: Javier Soriano/AFP]

Pandemic-hit India says UAE is Plan B for T20 World Cup cricket

Then-captain of India MS Dhoni plays a shot against Sri Lanka during their ICC Twenty20 World Cup in 2014 [File: Reuters]

Tokyo Olympics: South Korea begins COVID vaccination for athletes

COVID-19 vaccinations are not mandatory for participation in the Olympics, but are recommended [File: Carl Court/Getty Images]

New Zealand rugby unions to sell All Blacks stake to US firm

The New Zealand Rugby Players' Association has said it plans to block the sale of a stake in New Zealand Rugby to Silver Lake [File: Hannah Peters/Pool via Reuters]
Most Read

India’s daily death toll sets new record as COVID oxygen arrives

A worker carries wood on a hand cart as multiple funeral pyres of COVID-19 victims burn at a crematorium on the outskirts of New Delhi [Ishant Chauhan/AP Photo]

Travelling the Middle East will be the easiest it’s ever been

Tourists from 49 countries in North America, Europe and Asia can now apply for a Saudi visa for $120 [File: Amel Pain/EPA]

India shows why we will all need COVID vaccine booster shots

[Illustration by Jawahir Al-Naimi/Al Jazeera]

China’s carrier group conducts exercises in South China Sea

The Shandong, China's first entirely home-built aircraft carrier, underscores its rise as a regional naval power at a time of tensions with the US [File: Li Gang/Xinhua via AP]