Live
News|Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish prosecutors seek jail for Istanbul mayor Imamoglu

Indictment calls for a four-year sentence over claims Imamoglu insulted election officials after cancelled vote.

Imamoglu, who was elected Istanbul mayor in June 2019 in a rerun vote, rejects the charges [File: Murad Sezer/Reuters]
Imamoglu, who was elected Istanbul mayor in June 2019 in a rerun vote, rejects the charges [File: Murad Sezer/Reuters]
28 May 2021

Turkish prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of up to four years for the mayor of Istanbul for insulting election authorities, according to state-owned news agency Anadolu.

Ekrem Imamoglu, from the main opposition Republican People’s Party, was elected mayor of Turkey’s biggest city in June 2019 in a rerun vote after an earlier election was cancelled over allegations by the ruling AK Party of fraud.

The prosecutors’ indictment calls for Imamoglu to be given a four-year sentence for insulting Supreme Election Board members in a speech he delivered after the cancellation of the first round of elections in March 2019, Anadolu said.

He was quoted by Turkish media as saying that the cancellation affected Turkey’s international standing and the officials who took the decision were foolish.

Imamoglu has rejected the charge in a written statement, the private DHA news agency said, quoting the mayor as saying: “The discourse was political, it was strong political criticism.”

Recent opinion polls suggest Imamoglu’s popularity has overtaken President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s, as Turkey’s leader battles the global COVID-19 pandemic and economic challenges, ahead of presidential elections scheduled for 2023.

The indictment has been accepted and an Istanbul court will hear the case, Anadolu reported.

Imamoglu faces several other investigations. Earlier this month, prosecutors launched a probe over his allegedly “disrespectful” behaviour during a visit to a shrine.

He also faces investigation over his opposition to Erdogan’s flagship project creating an alternative to the Bosphorus strait, a major world shipping lane.

The allegation in that case is that public money was improperly spent on posters questioning Erdogan’s project.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Illegal building threatens Mexico’s Teotihuacan ancient sites

A wall in Teotihuacan&#39;s archaeological home where building is illegal threatens conservation of the ancient city [Screenshot via Reuters video]

Republicans block independent probe of US Capitol riot

Some Trump supporters had threatened to hang Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence when they stormed the US Capitol on January 6 [File: Shay Horse/NurPhoto via Getty Images]

WHO to issue DRC sexual abuse investigation findings by August

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the organisation was &#39;greatly disturbed by these allegations&#39; [File: Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS]

Bitcoin slumps 7% as investors brace for another bouncy weekend

China and Iran have cracked down on Bitcoin mining operations for using too much electricity, and there’s speculation that United States policymakers may increase financial oversight given the market’s growing size and intense volatility [File: Alessandro Bianchi/Reuters]
Most Read

A tiny Indian archipelago with 97% Muslims fears for its future

A view from Agathi Island, one of the 10 inhabited islands of the Lakshadweep archipelago [Biju Ibrahim/Al Jazeera]

Why is the Palestinian Authority arresting West Bank activists?

Palestinians celebrate a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel in the early hours of May 21 in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank [Abbas Momani/AFP]
OPINION

It’s time for Africa to take a stance against Ethiopia’s crimes

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed gestures at the House of Peoples Representatives in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on November 30, 2020 as he responds to questions about the ongoing conflict in Tigray [Amanuel Sileshi / AFP]

Profits or Palestine? UAE-Israel deals likely to continue quietly

Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat (centre left) greets an Emirati official as he leaves Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates weeks after the countries announced they would normalise diplomatic and economic relations without a resolution of the Israel-Palestine conflict as a requirement [File: Nir Elias/Pool via AP]