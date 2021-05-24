Live
News

West weighs action after Belarus diverts plane, arrests reporter

European Union considers upping sanctions as UK and US call for international probe over diversion of Ryanair flight.

Belarus forced the Ryanair flight from Greece, to Lithuania, to land in Minsk on Sunday after it scrambled a fighter jet in response to an alleged bomb threat [Andrius Sytas/Reuters]
Belarus forced the Ryanair flight from Greece, to Lithuania, to land in Minsk on Sunday after it scrambled a fighter jet in response to an alleged bomb threat [Andrius Sytas/Reuters]
24 May 2021

Belarus’ forced diversion of a plane travelling within the European Union in order to arrest a prominent opposition journalist has widened a rift between Western powers and Minsk, prompting calls for further sanctions and an international probe over the incident.

Minsk forced the Ryanair flight from Athens, Greece, to Vilnius, Lithuania, to land in Minsk, the Belarusian capital, on Sunday after it scrambled a fighter jet, allegedly in response to a bomb threat.

On its landing, Belarusian authorities took journalist Roman Protasevich, who was on board, into custody.

Protasevich is wanted in Belarus on “extremism” charges and stands accused of organising mass riots against the country’s longtime President Alexander Lukashenko, as well as inciting social hatred – allegations he denies.

Sunday’s incident led to international outrage.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda accused Minsk of undertaking a “state-sponsored terror act” and called for “serious sanctions” against Lukashenko’s government, while the EU’s executive arm labelled the move a “hijacking”.

But Russia, an ally of Lukashenko, accused Western powers of hypocrisy over their remarks.

“It is shocking that the West calls the incident in Belarusian airspace ‘shocking’,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook.

“Either (they) should be shocked by … the forced (landing) in Austria of the Bolivian president’s plane at the request of the United States … Or (they) should not be shocked by similar behaviour by others.”

‘State-sponsored piracy’

The plane diversion is expected to top the agenda at a two-day summit of EU leaders, who were united in their condemnation of Lukashenko, that begins Monday.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell condemned the “inadmissible step” as “yet another blatant attempt by the Belarusian authorities to silence all opposition voices”.

Borrell also indicated toughened EU sanctions against Belarus were incoming.

The United States and former EU member the United Kingdom called for the immediate release of Protasevich and demanded the council of the International Civil Aviation Organization investigated the incident.

Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O’Leary said Sunday’s incident was “state-sponsored piracy”.

“It appears the intent of the authorities was to remove a journalist and his travelling companion,” he told Irish radio station Newstalk on Sunday.

‘Unfounded accusations’

The Belarusian foreign ministry said on Monday that Minsk would be ready to let experts visit if needed for an investigation into Sunday’s incident, Russia’s RIA news agency reported.

However, it insisted authorities acted legally when they diverted the plane and accused Western nations of making unfounded allegations against Minsk for political reasons.

“There is no doubt that the actions of our competent authorities … fully met established international rules,” Belarusian foreign ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said in a statement.

“Unfounded accusations are being made.”

The development comes amid tensions in Belarus, which saw unprecedented mass anti-government protests after a disputed election in August last year that handed Lukashenko a sixth presidential term.

Police launched an immediate crackdown on the demonstrations, reportedly detaining thousands of people and beating thousands more who had taken to the streets.

The EU and the US have previously sanctioned Lukashenko and dozens of officials and businessmen tied to his government over its actions.

Although the protests died down during the winter, Minsk has continued to take action against the country’s opposition and independent media.

Last week, 11 staff members of the TUT.by news website, an independent outlet, were detained by police.

The website is currently blocked in Belarus.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

Rare protests in Oman over jobs draw massive police response

Japan opens mass vaccination sites for elderly ahead of Olympics

People gather to receive coronavirus vaccines at a newly-opened mass vaccination centre in Toyoake City, Aichi prefecture on [Jiji press/ AFP]

Root causes of Israel-Palestine conflict must be addressed: UNRWA

United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini speaks during a press conference at the UN compound in Gaza City on May 23, 2021. [Emmanuel Dunand/AFP)

Photos: Death and despair as African migrants arrive in Spain

Spanish soldiers clash with migrants near the border of Morocco and Spain, at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta. [Bernat Armangue/AP Photo]
Most Read

China crackdown forces crypto mining operators to end operations

China lost its position as a global crypto trading centre after it banned crypto exchanges in 2017 [File: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg]

As US pulls back in MENA, China, Russia may step in: General

US Central Command chief warns Russia and China will fill the gap as American forces disengage [File: Maya Alleruzzo/AP]

Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds as UN launches Gaza aid appeal

People pass a rubble heap beside a building previously destroyed by an Israeli air-strike [John Minchillo/AP Photo]

Backed by Israeli police, Jewish settlers enter Al-Aqsa compound

Israeli police also amplified restrictions at the gates leading to Al-Aqsa, barring worshippers under the age of 45 from entering the mosque [Anadolu]