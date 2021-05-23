Belarus arrests opposition figure after flight diverted

Exiled opposition activist Roman Protasevich detained after his flight from Greece to Lithuania was diverted to Minsk.

A founder of a messaging app channel that has been a key information conduit for opponents of Belarus’s authoritarian president has been arrested after an airliner on which he was travelling was diverted to the capital, Minsk, because of a bomb threat.

The presidential press service said President Alexander Lukashenko personally ordered that a MiG-29 fighter jet accompany the Ryanair plane – travelling on Sunday from Athens, Greece, to Vilnius, Lithuania – to the Minsk airport.

The Belarusian Interior Ministry said Raman Pratasevich was arrested at the airport. Pratasevich is a co-founder of the Telegram messaging app’s Nexta channel, which Belarus last year declared as “extremist” after it was used to help organise large protests against Lukashenko.

Pratasevich, who had fled the country for Poland, faces charges that could carry a prison sentence of up to 15 years.

The presidential press service said the bomb threat was received while the plane was over Belarusian territory; officials later said no explosives were found on board.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda demanded that Belarus release Protasevich.

“Unprecedented event! A civilian passenger plane flying to Vilnius was forcibly landed in #Minsk,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Twitter.

“Belarusian political activist & founder of @NEXTA_EN was on the plane. He is arrested. Regime is behind the abhorrent action. I demand to free Roman Protasevic urgently!”, Nauseda added.

He also urged NATO and the European Union to “immediately react to the threat posed by the Belarusian regime to international civil aviation” in a separate statement issued by his office.

“I will talk about it at the EU summit in Brussels tomorrow,” Nauseda said.

The European Union said on Sunday that all passengers on board the Ryanair plane must be allowed to resume their journeys immediately.

“ALL passengers must be able to continue their travel to Vilnius immediately and their safety ensured,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.

“Any violation of international air transport rules must bear consequences,” she added

Exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya called on the International Civil Aviation Organization to begin an investigation.

“It is absolutely obvious that this is an operation by the special services to hijack an aircraft in order to detain activist and blogger Raman Pratasevich,” she said in a statement. “Not a single person who flies over Belarus can be sure of his safety.”

Ryanair said the plane’s crew were notified by Belarus of a potential security threat on board and were instructed to divert to the nearest airport, Minsk.

The plane landed safely, passengers were offloaded and security checks were made by local authorities, it said.

A member of the Nexta team, Tadeusz Giczan, said on Twitter that representatives of the Belarusian security agency were on the flight with Protasevich.

“Then when the plane had entered Belarus airspace, the KGB officers initiated a fight with the Ryanair crew insisting there’s an IED on board,” he said.

Last year, 26-year-old Protasevich and Nexta co-founder Stepan Putilo, 22, were added to Belarus’s list of “individuals involved in terrorist activity”.

The two bloggers – who live in Poland – were added to the list based on earlier charges of causing mass unrest, an offence that can lead to up to 15 years of imprisonment.

They are also facing charges of inciting social hatred against government and law enforcement officials, and have been added to international wanted lists in Belarus and in Russia, an ally of President Lukashenko.

Nexta Live and its sister channel Nexta – with close to two million subscribers on the Telegram messenger – are prominent voices of the Belarus opposition and helped mobilise protesters.

In October, Belarus labelled the Nexta Telegram channel and its logo “extremist” and ordered it blocked. Reposting information from the channels is punishable by a fine.

Baltic EU state Lithuania granted Protasevich refugee status in the wake of a bloody crackdown in Belarus after a disputed election last August. Tikhanovskaya also fled to Lithuania and is still there.

Belarus saw unprecedented mass protests after Lukashenko claimed a sixth term in August last year in a vote that the opposition and Western diplomats said was rigged.

Police cracked down on the protests, detaining some 30,000 people and beating many of them.

Although protests died down during the winter, Belarus has continued to take actions against the opposition and independent news media. Last week, 11 staff members of the TUT.by news website were detained by police.

The EU and the United States have sanctioned Lukashenko and dozens of officials and businessmen tied to his government with asset freezes and visa bans.