At least 11 killed in Afghanistan bus bombing

Interior ministry says dozens of people, including women and children, have been injured in the attack in southern Zabul province.

At least 11 people have been killed and dozens injured after a roadside bomb struck a bus in Afghanistan’s southern Zabul province, the interior ministry said.

The blast took place late on Sunday night, according to Zabul’s provincial governor’s spokesman Gul Islam Sial.

He added that 25 people were injured including women and children who were in critical condition.

Violence in the country has been rising sharply in recent weeks after the United States announced it would withdraw its troops from the country by September 11.

The Taliban announced late on Sunday that it would declare a three-day ceasefire for the Eid al-Fitr holiday later this week.

More to come…