Live
News

At least 11 killed in Afghanistan bus bombing

Interior ministry says dozens of people, including women and children, have been injured in the attack in southern Zabul province.

10 May 2021

At least 11 people have been killed and dozens injured after a roadside bomb struck a bus in Afghanistan’s southern Zabul province, the interior ministry said.

The blast took place late on Sunday night, according to Zabul’s provincial governor’s spokesman Gul Islam Sial.

He added that 25 people were injured including women and children who were in critical condition.

Violence in the country has been rising sharply in recent weeks after the United States announced it would withdraw its troops from the country by September 11.

The Taliban announced late on Sunday that it would declare a three-day ceasefire for the Eid al-Fitr holiday later this week.

More to come…

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Myanmar poet’s body returned to family with organs missing

Demonstrators march during an anti-military coup protest in Mandalay on Monday [Stringer/EPA]

India COVID cases dip from peak as nationwide lockdown calls grow

Patients who contracted the coronavirus lie in beds while connected to oxygen supplies inside the emergency ward of a hospital in New Delhi [File: Rebecca Conway/Getty Images]

Asian stocks up on hopes of continuing low interest rates

Stocks rose Monday on hopes that interest rates will remain low [File: Soichiro Koriyama/Bloomberg]

Japan PM says ‘never put Olympics first’ amid games opposition

Olympic test events were held in Tokyo during the weekend [Issei Kato/Reuters]
Most Read

Israeli police attack Palestinian protesters in Sheikh Jarrah

Israeli security forces crackdown on a Palestinian protester outside the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem&#39;s Old City on May 9, 2021 [Menahem Kahana/AFP]

US Navy seizes huge weapons cache in Arabian Sea

Weapons seized by the US Navy are seen on board the guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey on Saturday [US Navy via AP]

Japan mulls alternatives to Suez Canal after Ever Given shock

Maersk&#39;s new ice-class container vessel, Venta Maersk, is seen docked at the port of St Petersburg after becoming the first container ship to navigate the Russian Arctic [File: Olga Maltseva/AFP]

China: Rocket debris burns up safely during re-entry

Debris from the Long March-5B Y2 rocket, which launched on April 29, fell back to Earth [File: China Daily via Reuters]