Live
News|Refugees

More than 800 migrants rescued in Mediterranean head to Italy

Charity ship sails to Sicily with 236 people while coastguard and border police brought 532 others to Lampedusa.

Ocean Viking pulled the migrants to safety four days ago from two rubber dinghies [File: Nicolas Tucat/AFP]
Ocean Viking pulled the migrants to safety four days ago from two rubber dinghies [File: Nicolas Tucat/AFP]
1 May 2021

A charity ship has sailed towards Italy’s Sicilian port with 236 people rescued in the Mediterranean from traffickers’ boats, while Italian coastguard and border police brought 532 others to a tiny island.

The maritime rescue group SOS Mediterranee said on Saturday a ship it operates, Ocean Viking, pulled the migrants to safety four days ago from two rubber dinghies.

Upon instructions from Italian authorities, the Ocean Viking was sailing to Augusta, Sicily, with its passengers, who it said included 119 unaccompanied minors.

SOS Mediterranee said some passengers told rescuers they were beaten by smugglers based in Libya and forced to embark on the unseaworthy dinghies despite high waves.

On Italy’s southern island of Lampedusa, which is closer to North Africa than to the Italian mainland, Mayor Salvatore Martello said migrants from four boats that needed rescue stepped ashore overnight. They were brought to safety by the Italian coastguard and customs police boats.

Separately, an Italian navy vessel rescued 49 migrants, Italian state TV reported.

Still in the central Mediterranean Sea on Saturday was another charity boat, Sea-Watch 4, which with 308 people on board who had been rescued in four separate operations from trafficker-launched vessels, Sea-Watch said in a statement.

The first rescue, of 44 people, took place on Thursday, it said.

‘Rescue gap’

Sea-Watch 4 has requested a port to disembark the migrants from both Italy and Malta.

“The fact that we, as a civil rescue ship, saved so many people from distress at sea in such a short time again demonstrates the fundamental rescue gap European states have created at the world’s most dangerous maritime border,” said Hannah Wallace Bowman, the head of mission for Sea-Watch 4.

Warmer weather in the spring often increases the number of vessels launched towards Europe by Libya-based migrant traffickers.

Last month, SOS Mediterranee personnel and a merchant ship spotted several bodies from a shipwrecked dinghy, believed to have been carrying 130 migrants.

People on the boat had appealed for help in the waters off Libya, but no coastguard vessels from Libya, Italy or Malta came to their aid, the group said. No survivors were found.

Humanitarian groups have been urging European Union nations to resume the deployment of military vessels on rescue patrols in the Mediterranean.

After hundreds of thousands of rescued migrants, many of them ineligible for asylum, were brought to Italy by ships from the coastguard, navy, border police and other nations, large-scale rescue operations in the sea north of Libya were ended.

Italy has been equipping and training the Libyan coastguard to rescue migrants in their search-and-rescue area and to discourage traffickers.

Human rights groups and UN agencies have denounced inhumane treatment at Libyan detention centres, where migrants rescued or intercepted by the Libyan coastguard are taken.

They say migrants endure beatings, rapes and insufficient rations.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from News

Is stability in Chad at risk?

Scuffles and arrests in Paris as thousands mark May Day

Marchers, most of them wearing masks in line with coronavirus rules, carried banners reading 'Dividends, not unemployment benefits are the income of lazy people', and 'We want to live, not survive' [Bertrand Guay/AFP]

In Pictures: May Day protesters demand workers’ rights amid COVID

Demonstrators march in London, UK during a 'Kill the Bill' protest against proposed legislation to strengthen police powers [Toby Melville/Reuters]

Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan agree new ceasefire after border clashes

Dozens were killed in clashes between Kyrgyz and Tajik security forces [Screenshot/Reuters TV]
Most Read

What is happening in occupied East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah?

Palestinian, Israeli, and foreign activists demonstrate against Israeli occupation and settlement activity in the Palestinian territories [File: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]

Hospital fire kills 18 in India as 402,000 COVID cases announced

Another 3,523 people died in the past 24 hours, raising India's overall deaths to 211,853 [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]

India government ‘ignored’ COVID-19 warnings: Report

Spike in infections is India’s biggest crisis since Prime Minister Modi took office in 2014 [File: Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters]

Afghan retreat: US starts withdrawing from its longest war

The skies above Kabul and nearby Bagram airbase were buzzing with more US helicopter activity than usual as the pullout gears up [File: Reuters]