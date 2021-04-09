Live
News|Black Lives Matter

Kentucky governor signs bill limiting ‘no-knock’ police raids

New law is a response to the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was shot and killed by police.

The family of Breonna Taylor joined Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear at the signing of a bill creating a partial ban on no-knock warrants at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage in Louisville [Timothy D Easley/AP]
The family of Breonna Taylor joined Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear at the signing of a bill creating a partial ban on no-knock warrants at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage in Louisville [Timothy D Easley/AP]
9 Apr 2021

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear on Friday signed a bill into state law limiting the use of “no-knock” police raids to cases involving violent crime.

The new law is a response to the death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman who was shot and killed by police during a misdirected drug raid in March 2020. Taylor’s death set off nationwide demonstrations.

“This is meaningful change. It will save lives and it moves us in the right direction,” Beshear, a Democrat, said in remarks at the bill signing attended by Taylor’s mother, a tearful Tamika Palmer, at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage in Louisville.

Beshear said he was signing the bill “to make sure no other mother goes through the pain Tamika Palmer has felt”.

The new law bans unannounced, nighttime drug raids like the one that killed Taylor as she slept. No drugs were found and it was later determined police raided the wrong location.

The bill signed into law by Beshear limits no-knock searches by police to cases involving violent crimes such as murder, rape and assault and bans raids between 10pm and 6am. It is not a full ban on the police tactic that had been sought by Taylor’s family.

“While it’s not the full legislation that they wanted in terms of a complete ban on no-knock warrants, they are satisfied that this is a start and a win in a deeply divided General Assembly,” the family’s lawyer Lonita Baker told The Associated Press.

A protester holds up a painting of Breonna Taylor during a rally on the first anniversary of her death at Jefferson Square Park in Louisville, Kentucky on March 13, 2021 [Timothy D. Easley/AP Photo]
“Breonna’s Law” would have banned all no-knock warrants, outlined penalties for officers who misuse body cameras and mandated drug and alcohol testing of officers involved in “deadly incidents”.

No charges were filed against the officers who shot into Taylor’s apartment, although two involved in the raid have been fired by the Louisville police department.

Amid national protests, the Louisville chief of police announced his retirement and the city of Louisville suspended the future use of no-knock warrants indefinitely.

Elsewhere, the state of Virginia passed a ban on all no-knock warrants last year. No-knock warrants are not allowed in Florida and Oregon.

In September, the city of Louisville agreed to settle a wrongful death lawsuit by paying $12m to Taylor’s family.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

EU regulators reviewing J&J’s COVID vaccine after blood clots

Four serious cases of unusual clots accompanied by low blood platelets, one of which was fatal, have emerged after immunisation with the Johnson & Johnson shot, the European Medicines Agency said Friday [File: Bloomberg]

A fair shot: World Bank, WHO urge unity in global vaccine efforts

Having political will and solidarity among countries is critical to ensure that all people get a fair shot at a coronavirus vaccine, the World Bank and World Health Organization said on Friday [File: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]

Video shows police beating Israeli politician in Jerusalem

Israeli policemen detain Israeli MP Ofer Cassif, a Jewish member of the predominantly Arab Joint List electoral alliance, during a demonstration against Israeli occupation and settlement activity in Sheikh Jarrah, occupied East Jerusalem [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]

Volcano on Caribbean’s St Vincent erupts, spews ash and smoke

Ash rises into the air as La Soufriere volcano erupts on the eastern Caribbean island of St Vincent [Orvil Samuel/AP Photo]
Most Read

The priceless racism of the Duke of Edinburgh

The kind of racism Prince Philip exudes is reminiscent of the very spirit of British and other European imperialism at its height, writes Dabashi [Reuters]

Ukraine rules out offensive against Russia-backed separatists

President Zelenskyy visits Ukrainian army positions near the front line [Ukrainian Presidential Press Service via Reuters]

Egyptologists uncover ‘lost golden city’ buried under the sands

The team began excavations in September 2020, between the temples of Ramses III and Amenhotep III near Luxor [Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities/AFP]

Ingenuity helicopter poised for first-ever flight on Mars

In this artist's rendition, NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter stands on the Red Planet's surface as NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover (partially visible on the left) rolls away [Courtesy of NASA]