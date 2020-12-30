Live
Officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death facing dismissal

Two detectives linked to the killing of a Black woman in her home receive pre-termination letters.

The shooting sparked months of protests in Louisville [File: Steven Senne/AP]
30 Dec 2020

Police in the US city of Louisville have taken steps that could result in the firing of two officers connected to the killing of a 26-year-old Black woman, Breonna Taylor, in her home.

Detective Joshua Jaynes received a pre-termination letter, media outlets reported on Tuesday.

It came after a Professional Standards Unit investigation found he had violated department procedures for preparation of a search warrant and truthfulness, his attorney said.

Detective Myles Cosgrove also received a pre-termination letter, media outlets later reported, citing his lawyer, Jarrod Beck.

Kentucky’s attorney general has said it was Cosgrove who appeared to have fired the fatal shot at Taylor, according to ballistics tests.

The shooting sparked months of protests in Louisville alongside national protests over racial injustice and police misconduct.

Jaynes has a hearing with interim Chief Yvette Gentry and her staff on Thursday.

“Detective Jaynes and I will show up for the pre-termination hearing to try to convince acting Chief Gentry that this action is unwarranted,” attorney Thomas Clay told the Courier Journal. “Jaynes did nothing wrong.”

Jaynes was not present during the shooting at Taylor’s apartment in Louisville. About 12 hours earlier, he secured a warrant with a “no-knock” clause from a judge.

In Jaynes’ pre-termination letter, Gentry said, the officer committed “extreme violations of our policies, which endangered others”.

“Your actions have brought discredit upon yourself and the department,” she wrote. “Your conduct has severely damaged the image our department has established within our community.”

Officers were serving a narcotics warrant on March 13 when they shot Taylor, but no drugs or cash were found in her home.

Taylor was an emergency medical worker who had settled in for the night when police busted through her door.

Former officer Brett Hankison was charged by a grand jury with wanton endangerment, a low-level felony, for firing into an adjacent apartment where people were present.

The two officers who shot Taylor, according to ballistics evidence, were not charged by the grand jury.

One of those officers was shot by Taylor’s boyfriend during the raid and returned fire.

Taylor’s boyfriend said he thought an intruder was breaking into her apartment.

Source : News Agencies

