Live
News|Courts

Biden forms commission to study US Supreme Court reform

Issues the bipartisan commission will study include adding justices to US high court, something critics call ‘court packing’.

Chief Justice John Roberts leads US Supreme Court justices at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration in Washington, on January 20, 2021 [File: Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via Reuters]
Chief Justice John Roberts leads US Supreme Court justices at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration in Washington, on January 20, 2021 [File: Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via Reuters]
9 Apr 2021

US President Joe Biden on Friday ordered the creation of a bipartisan commission to study potential reforms to the Supreme Court, including whether to expand the number of justices, a key goal of progressive Democrats, as some question whether he was backtracking on his decades-long stance against “packing” courts.

In an executive order, Biden said the commission would tackle the “merits and legality” of specific high court reform proposals. Along with the contentious idea of expanding the court, reform advocates have recently pushed for term limits for the justices.

A White House official stressed that the commission’s members represent the full political spectrum and “is intended to study the arguments both in favour of and against the reforms proposed in these areas,” Reuters reported.

A general view of the United States Supreme Court in Washington on May 3, 2020 [File: Will Dunham/Reuters]
White House press secretary Jen Psaki responded to questions about Biden’s stance on “court packing”, which he called a “bone-headed” idea in 1983, by saying the commission will look at the “pros and cons” of adding justices.

It will also examine “the court’s role in the constitutional system, the length of service and turnover of justices on the court, the membership and size of the court, and the court’s case selection rules and practices”, Psaki said.

Biden promised to establish the commission after coming under heavy pressure from progressives during his presidential campaign to act on reforming the Supreme Court. In part, that stemmed from former President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans moving quickly to fill liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat after her death less than two months before the election.

Republicans previously refused to give former President Barack Obama’s nominee Merrick Garland a hearing in 2016 when they still controlled the Senate, and in his single term, Trump named three justices to the high court, cementing a 6-3 conservative majority.

While Republicans have fiercely opposed increasing the size of the Supreme Court, many Democrats and progressive activists say all options must be considered to counter an entrenched conservative majority that could threaten access to healthcare, abortion and civil rights.

Biden repeatedly refused to articulate a stance on the issue during the waning days of the presidential campaign, saying that people would learn how he felt about the issue only after the election.

The commission will be made up of a group of liberal and conservative legal scholars, former federal judges and lawyers who have appeared before the court. It will hold public meetings and have 180 days to report its findings.

The number of justices on the high court has remained at nine since 1869, but Congress has the power to change the size of the bench and did so several times before that.

The US public may be in favour of changes, including a temporary increase in size as a transition to term limits, according to Supreme Court reform advocacy group Fix the Court (FTC).

The group conducted a February poll that found “Republicans, Democrats and Independents support a temporary expansion in the number of Supreme Court justices to facilitate the transition from life tenure to prospective 18-year term limits,” FTC said in a statement.

Fifty-three percent “of the respondents prefer having more than nine justices for a time”, while 25 percent supported “the status quo” and 22 percent were “unsure”, the poll (PDF) of nearly 1,400 found.

“Term limits for the Supreme Court remain incredibly popular, and as policymakers consider how to move from the current system to one with term limits, it’s heartening to know that a potential temporary increase in the number of justices to facilitate the shift is also viewed favorably,” FTC executive director Gabe Roth said in the statement.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

Related

More from News

US federal court to decide fate of Dakota Access Pipeline permit

Workers unload construction materials for the Dakota Access Pipeline, for which a United States federal judge has ordered the US Army Corps of Engineers to conduct a full environmental review nearly three years after it began carrying oil [File:Nati Harnik/AP]

Facing COVID surge, Michigan to get help but not more vaccines

US President Joe Biden reportedly said the federal government was planning to help Michigan better administer the doses already allocated to the state, as well as increase testing capacity and drugs for virus treatment [File: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters]

‘Stray bullet’ kills DRC protester in anti-UN rally, police say

Boeing grounds dozens of 737 MAX jets due to manufacturing flaw

While the problem isn’t related to the flight-control system involved in the MAX’s nearly two-year grounding, it takes the shine off the comeback of Boeing’s most important product [File: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg]
Most Read

The priceless racism of the Duke of Edinburgh

The kind of racism Prince Philip exudes is reminiscent of the very spirit of British and other European imperialism at its height, writes Dabashi [Reuters]

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies aged 99

A tribute to Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who has died at the age of 99, is projected onto a large screen at Piccadilly Circus in London [Matt Dunham/AP]

Ingenuity helicopter poised for first-ever flight on Mars

In this artist's rendition, NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter stands on the Red Planet's surface as NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover (partially visible on the left) rolls away [Courtesy of NASA]

‘Law against Islam’: French vote in favour of hijab ban condemned

France’s 5.7 million-strong minority Muslim population is the largest in Europe [File: Thibault Camus/AP Photo]