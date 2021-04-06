Live
News|Coronavirus pandemic

Indian states seek widening of vaccination amid second COVID wave

So far, India has vaccinated only about 1 in 25 people, compared with nearly 1 in 2 in the UK and 1 in 3 in the US.

Health workers take swab samples to test for COVID-19 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai [File: Rajanish Kakade/AP]
Health workers take swab samples to test for COVID-19 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai [File: Rajanish Kakade/AP]
6 Apr 2021

Many Indian state leaders have asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open up vaccinations to most of the country’s hundreds of millions of adults, following a second surge in infections that has eclipsed the first wave.

India reached the grim record of 100,000 daily infections for the first time on Monday. On Tuesday, the country reported 96,982 cases.

The country, the world’s biggest vaccine maker, this month expanded its vaccination programme to include everyone above the age of 45. So far it has vaccinated only about 1 in 25 people, compared with nearly 1 in 2 in the United Kingdom and 1 in 3 in the United States.

“If a larger number of young and working population is vaccinated, the intensity of the cases would be much lower than the treatment that they need today,” Uddhav Thackeray, chief minister of India’s worst-affected Maharashtra state, wrote in a letter to Modi late on Monday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and many other states have also asked for faster and wider vaccinations, with some flagging shortages in vaccine supplies even for the prioritised groups.

The federal government has said it will widen the vaccination campaign in the “near future” to include more people, and that vaccine supplies are being stepped up.

With nearly 12.7 million cases, India is the worst affected country after the United States and Brazil. Deaths have gone past the 165,000 mark.

The country’s daily infections have risen manyfold since hitting a multi-month low in early February when authorities eased most restrictions and people largely stopped wearing masks and following social distancing.

India has recorded the most number of infections in the past week anywhere in the world. More infectious variants of the virus may have played a role in the second surge, some epidemiologists say.

Source: Al Jazeera and News agencies

Related

More from News

Bangladesh protest over COVID curbs turns violent, three shot

Bangladeshi police make a rickshaw puller wear a mask as they enforce a lockdown in Dhaka [Al-emrun Garjon/AP]

Indonesia, East Timor flood death toll surges past 150

This handout photo taken on April 5, 2021 and released by the National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) shows rescuers retrieving a victim's body in Nelemamadike village, East Flores, after torrential rains triggered floods and landslides in Indonesia and East Timor [Handout/ BASARNAS via AFP]

Japan Airlines to retire 777 planes with Pratt & Whitney engines

Japan Airlines will use longer-range planes for some domestic routes to maintain flight frequency [File Kentaro Takahashi/Bloomberg]

New IMF reserves could fund vaccines in poor nations: Rockefeller

Vaccination rates and economic development are diverging widely across the world [File: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters]
Most Read

Philippines warns China of ‘unwanted hostilities’ in sea dispute

Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenza said on Sunday he was 'no fool' to believe Beijing's explanation of the presence of the 'maritime militia' vessels at Whitsun Reef adding that the boats should 'get out of there' [Philippine Coast Guard via Reuters]

China’s vaccine diplomacy stumbles in Southeast Asia

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, right, poses with Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian in front of a military plane carrying Sinovac vaccines at the Villamor Air Base in Manila, Philippines on February 28, 2021 [File: King Rodriguez/Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP]

Jordan’s Prince Hamzah signs letter declaring loyalty to king

Jordan's former heir to the throne Prince Hamzah has been accused of being involved in a seditious conspiracy to 'destabilise the kingdom's security' [File: Ali Jarekji/Reuters]

China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier leads naval exercise off Taiwan

China's navy said the carrier group, lead by the Liaoning, the country's first aircraft carrier put into active service, was carrying out 'routine' drills in the waters near Taiwan [File: Bobby Yip/Reuters]