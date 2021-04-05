Live
India’s daily COVID cases surpass 100,000 mark for the first time

India’s daily coronavirus cases soar by 103,558, the biggest such increase since the pandemic erupted early last year.

5 Apr 2021

India’s daily COVID-19 cases have soared by 103,558, the biggest such daily increase, data from the health ministry showed on Monday, taking the total to 12.59 million.

The country added 478 new deaths, raising the total to 165,101.

India reported over 90,000 cases every day in September last year, when it saw a peak, including an all-time high of around 98,000 cases.

The numbers, however, declined until January this year.

The western state of Maharashtra, home to India’s financial capital, Mumbai, is the worst-hit, accounting for nearly half the cases reported on Sunday.

The Maharashtra government on Sunday evening announced new restrictions, including a night curfew and a weekend lockdown, to prevent the further spread of the virus.

More details soon.

Source: Al Jazeera and News agencies

