Live
Economy|Food
Bloomberg

Will soaring US crop prices show up on a grocery shelf near you?

Prices of essential food commodities including wheat, corn and soybeans are surging to the highest levels since 2013, fuelling concerns over food price inflation.

The agricultural rally is stirring food inflation fears, because staple crops heavily influence consumer prices for everything from bread and pizza dough to meat and even soft drinks [File: Bloomberg]
The agricultural rally is stirring food inflation fears, because staple crops heavily influence consumer prices for everything from bread and pizza dough to meat and even soft drinks [File: Bloomberg]
By 
Kim Chipman and Megan Durisin
Bloomberg
26 Apr 2021

A crop rally in the U.S. is threatening to make essential food commodities dramatically more expensive, and the costs could soon spill over onto grocery store shelves.

Wheat, corn and soybeans, the backbone of much of the world’s diet, are all surging to the highest since 2013 after gains last week had some analysts warning that a speculative bubble was forming.

Bad crop weather in key-producing countries is a major culprit. Dryness in the U.S., Canada and France is hurting wheat plants, as well as corn in Brazil. Rain in Argentina is derailing the soy harvest. Add to that the fears of drought coming to the American Farm Belt this summer.

Meanwhile, China is gobbling up the world’s grain supplies, on track to take in its biggest haul of corn imports ever as it expands its massive hog herd. Rumors are swirling that the Asian nation is working on 1 million metric tons of new corn purchases, according to Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at StoneX.

“The agriculture sector looks very appealing right now and the money is chasing it,” Suderman said.

The agricultural rally is stirring food inflation fears, because staple crops heavily influence consumer prices for everything from bread and pizza dough to meat and even soda. The Bloomberg Agriculture Spot Index — which tracks key farm products — soared the most in almost nine years last week.

The higher prices are also helping to drive even broader gains across the commodities complex, with metals such as palladium and copper rallying on a comeback in industrial operations around the world.

Wheat climbed as much as 4.7% to $7.46 a bushel, the priciest since February 2013. Fresh buyers are starting to step in, with both Egypt and Bangladesh issuing new tenders.

Corn rose by the 25-cent exchange limit to as high as $6.575 a bushel, the highest since May 20, 2013. Soybeans increased as much as 1.9% to $15.44 a bushel, the highest since June 5, 2013.

Soybean oil traded at levels not seen in a decade. An expected increase in Canada’s canola acreage won’t be enough to alleviate tight inventories, according to Farmers Business Network. The U.S. will update planting progress and crop condition figures later Monday in Washington.

Bullish investor momentum has yet to fade. Net long soybean bets surged the most since September in the week through April 20, and money managers flipped to a positive stance on wheat.

Still, soybean, wheat and corn futures in Chicago are all trading in overbought territory with their 14-day relative strength indexes above 70, indicating that prices may have risen too far, too fast. Values declined in China, signaling a possible calming of shortage fears as summer crop plantings progress and hefty purchases of foreign supplies continue to arrive at ports.

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Draghi unveils Italy recovery plan targeting women, youth, south

Draghi told politicians on Monday that his plan would help 'repair the economic and social damage' caused by the pandemic [AFP]

What do Apple’s new privacy settings mean for you?

Apple is requiring app developers who want to collect a digital advertising identifier from iPhone users to show a pop-up saying that the app 'would like permission to track you across apps and websites owned by other companies', along with an explanation from the app developer about why permission is being sought [File: Tatyana Makeyeva/Reuters]

UAE-Israel normalisation may see its biggest business deal yet

The announcement of a possible gas deal between the UAE and an Israeli firm comes amid a boom in gas investments in the Eastern Mediterranean [File: Photo by Albatross via Getty Images via Bloomberg]

EU sues AstraZeneca over alleged failure to supply COVID vaccines

AstraZeneca's delays have contributed towards hampering the European Union's vaccination drive [File: Dado Ruvic/Reuters]
Most Read

India’s COVID crisis ‘beyond heartbreaking’ – WHO: Live news

A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 is consoled by another during cremation in Jammu, India, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Delhi has been cremating so many bodies of coronavirus victims that authorities are getting requests to start cutting down trees in city parks, as a second record surge has brought India's tattered healthcare system to its knees [Channi Anand/AP]

Photos: Mass funeral pyres reflect India’s COVID tragedy

Multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for mass cremation of coronavirus victims in New Delhi. [Altaf Qadri/AP Photo]

Why does India have so many COVID cases?

[Illustration by Muaz Kory/Al Jazeera]

Leaked Javad Zarif recording stirs hot political debate in Iran

Three hours of an audio recording was anonymously leaked to Farsi-language media outside Iran on Sunday [File: Russian foreign ministry via AFP]